coronavirus fallout
EU reportedly prepared to block Americans from entry after borders reopen

2:19 p.m.
EU and U.S. flags.
OLIVIER MORIN/AFP via Getty Images

The European Union is preparing to open its borders as planned on July 1, but Americans probably shouldn't book any vacations in the near future, The New York Times reports. The United States is expected to remain on a list of countries whose citizens are barred entry from the bloc as it recovers from the coronavirus pandemic because infection rates remain too high.

The EU is reportedly debating over two potential lists of countries — one that only includes nations with an infection rate lower than the EU average of 16 over the past two weeks, and the other which includes some that are slightly (the U.S. is at 107), although that's not the sole criteria. Either way, the U.S. seems likely to join Russia, Brazil, and China has some of the countries that will be denied entry.

The U.S.'s exclusion could ruffle some feathers, especially since Brussels and Washington have had a few more ups and downs than usual since President Trump took office, but the Times notes the EU is more concerned with internal politics at the moment; Brussels wants to completely reopen borders within the bloc to restore free trade and travel between the 27 member states. The EU can't force its members to adopt the list, but it can reintroduce internal borders, which would likely discourage many individual governments from bucking the trend, even if they're concerned about missing out on the economic boost provided by U.S. travelers.

Nothing is permanent, of course. If the U.S. is indeed initially barred, Brussels will reportedly be revising the list every two weeks. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

granted
Bill Cosby's appeal is heading to Pennsylvania Supreme Court

2:15 p.m.
Bill Cosby departs the Montgomery County Courthouse after a preliminary hearing, May 24, 2016, in Norristown, Pennsylvania
Matt Rourke-Pool/Getty Images

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court is set to hear Bill Cosby's appeal of his sexual assault conviction.

The court on Tuesday said it would hear Cosby's appeal and consider his complaints over a judge allowing five "prior bad acts" witnesses to testify against him during his trial and admitting deposition testimony from a civil suit, Variety reports. The court will additionally review whether an agreement not to prosecute Cosby was violated by the Montgomery County District Attorney's office.

Cosby was convicted in 2018 of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home of 2004, and he was sentenced to between three and 10 years in prison. His attorneys have argued the additional accusers shouldn't have been brought in to testify about Cosby allegedly assaulting them, saying that this "flips constitutional jurisprudence on its head."

Additionally, The Associated Press notes, Cosby says he relied on an agreement with a former prosecutor that he wouldn't be charged before he testified in a civil suit that he got quaaludes to give to women he wanted to have sex with. The judge admitted Cosby's testimony from the civil suit. Cosby's arguments were previously rejected by an appellate panel last year.

A spokesperson for Cosby said on Tuesday he's "extremely thankful." The Associated Press described this as a "stunning decision," and one "that could test the legal framework of #MeToo cases." Brendan Morrow

hit 'em with the uno reverse card
Bolton 'feels sorry' for Pompeo because he's 'tied his political future to Donald Trump'

2:06 p.m.
Former National Security Adviser John Bolton.
Screenshot/CBS Evening News via Twitter

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused former National Security Adviser John Bolton of leaking White House secrets. Bolton says it's the other way around.

In a segment of an interview with CBS News shared Tuesday, Bolton responded to Pompeo's allegation that Bolton was left out of meetings "because he was leaking or he would twist things or he'd lie." "Mike and I obviously have a substantial disagreement there because I think his department was the ace of aces in the government for leaking things," Bolton said, before going on to explain why he thought Pompeo was twisting the story.

Pompeo "has made a decision ... to tie his political future to [President] Donald Trump," Bolton said, adding "I feel sorry for him for doing that." He then maintained that Pompeo was often a "yes man" for Trump, saying even though he "disagreed with some of the things the president wanted, he didn't try to persuade him."

Current and some former Trump officials have tried to discredit Bolton after the publication of his book, which accused Trump of calling for journalists to be executed and encouraging Chinese President Xi Jinping to build Uighur concentration camps. Pompeo once called Trump "so full of sh-t" in a note he passed to Bolton, the book alleges. Kathryn Krawczyk

2020 Campaign
Sanders adviser cautions Biden against trying to 'outhawk the GOP' on China

1:25 p.m.
Joe Biden.
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

For the first time since 1960, China could play a leading role in the 2020 presidential election, Ben Jacobs writes for New York magazine. Polls show Americans have increasingly viewed Beijing's government in an unfavorable light, especially in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. But there's a sense among Democrats that their candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, should leave the more bellicose rhetoric to President Trump.

Matt Duss, a senior foreign policy adviser to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), told New York that trying to "out nationalize and outhawk the GOP is a race to the bottom. You are not going to be a more ridiculous hawk than Ted Cruz or Donald Trump because they will always double down."

New York also obtained modeling from top Republican data firm WPA Intelligence, which indicates taking a tougher stance on China could be a hit or miss strategy in some key Midwestern swing states. In Michigan, for example, 16 percent of voters would apparently respond well to such a message, but 12 percent would potentially scatter. In Pennsylvania, the numbers are even tighter at 29 and 28 percent, respectively. So while it's probably unwise for the Biden campaign to ignore Beijing, they may want to save criticism for the right spots. Read more at New York. Tim O'Donnell

'very troublesome'
Fauci says he's 'really quite concerned' about 'disturbing surge' of coronavirus cases in some states

12:47 p.m.
Dr. Anthony Fauci
KEVIN DIETSCH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is "quite concerned" as numerous states experience a "disturbing" surge in COVID-19 cases.

Fauci testified before the House of Representatives on Tuesday, and discussed the record numbers of new coronavirus cases in recent days in states like Arizona, Texas, and Florida. Asked to describe what the United States' fight against COVID-19 looks like right now, Fauci said it's a "mixed bag" since some states like New York are doing better, but "in other areas of the country, we're now seeing a disturbing surge of infections."

"An increase in community spread" could explain some spikes, said Fauci, and "that's something that I'm really quite concerned about." He noted that the number of new cases in the country recently surged up to about 30,000, and that's "very troublesome."

To address this, Fauci said it's necessary to have "the manpower, the system, the testing, to identify, isolate, and contact trace in an effective way," and when it comes to addressing the surges in Florida, Texas, and Arizona, the next few weeks "are going to be critical."

Fauci also reiterated that he believes there's a "reasonably good chance" of having a COVID-19 vaccine by early 2021, and he denied that the White House coronavirus task force has been told to slow down testing, despite President Trump recently saying that he told "my people" to do so.

"In fact," Fauci said, "we will be doing more testing." Brendan Morrow

police reform
Democratic senators threaten to block 'threadbare' Republican police reform bill

11:29 a.m.

In a Tuesday letter addressed to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) signaled they're prepared to block the advancement of the GOP's police reform bill, championed by Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.).

The senators said they do not consider the "threadbare" bill "salvageable," dismissing the idea that simply amending it would lead to a satisfactory outcome. Instead, they suggested the package requires a near-complete overhaul, negotiated via bipartisan talks. One of the major hold-ups appears to be that Scott's bill "does not contain any mechanisms to hold law enforcement accountable in court for their misconduct." Democrats say the bill fails to address issues like the federal criminal mens rea standard, qualified immunity, and the lack of independent investigations into misconduct.

Harris, Booker, and Schumer also want to include measures that ensure transparency, directly ban racial profiling and no-knock warrants, and creates a national use-of-force standard. Read the full letter below. Tim O'Donnell

he's at it again
Rudy Giuliani tells Fox News viewers that Black Lives Matter 'wants to come and take your house away from you'

11:06 a.m.

Rudy Giuliani's latest Fox News appearance was dedicated to unfounded fear-mongering.

The former New York City mayor and current lawyer for President Trump appeared on Laura Ingraham's The Ingraham Angle on Monday night to declare, without any sort of reasoning, that ongoing protests throughout the U.S. are no longer about the killing of Black people by police.

"Antifa, Black Lives Matter, the Communists, and their allies," are trying to "do away with the police, they want to empty out our prisons," Giuliani said, which is the goal of some protesters. But then Giuliani launched into fear tactics, specifically claiming that "Black Lives Matter wants to come and take your house away from you. They want to take your property away from you." All throughout the rant, Ingraham nodded along.

The vast majority of protests against police brutality have been peaceful, even as protesters have called for the abolishment of law enforcement and prisons. But as The Washington Post's Paul Waldman notes, Giuliani's sensationalist line of thinking is nothing unusual. Kathryn Krawczyk

Edit

Trump says 'I don't kid' after White House claims his coronavirus testing comment was a joke

11:01 a.m.

The White House has insisted that a recent statement by President Trump about slowing down coronavirus testing was a joke, but now, Trump himself says, "I don't kid."

Trump on Tuesday was asked about his comment at his Tulsa rally over the weekend that he "said to my people, slow the testing down please" because "you're going to find more cases" when you conduct more COVID-19 testing. Asked if he was just joking about that, or if he really does intend to slow down testing, Trump told reporters, "I don't kid." He went on to repeat his claim that coronavirus testing is a "double-edged sword."

This contradicts numerous statements from the White House, as on Monday, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said at a briefing, "It was a comment that he made in jest." White House trade adviser Peter Navarro also said over the weekend Trump's comment was "tongue-in-cheek."

Despite saying on Tuesday that he doesn't kid, Trump did tell CBN News in an interview this week that the comment was "semi tongue-in-cheek," and he denied giving an order to stop testing. In another recent interview, Trump dodged a question about the comment and didn't say whether he was joking. Brendan Morrow

