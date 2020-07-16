The daily gossip: Dr. Fauci posed for an InStyle cover photo, a former waitress is dishing on which celebs treat servers well, and more

Gigi Hadid shows off baby bump — and pajamas

Gigi Hadid has kept a surprisingly low profile throughout her pregnancy, but during an Instagram Live session on Wednesday she showed off her baby bump and extolled the virtues of pajamas. "All I want to wear is loose stuff," explained the model, as if that is something unique to being pregnant and not how everyone feels in quarantine. Gigi, 25, and her boyfriend Zayn Malik, 27, have been spending the pandemic at the Hadid family home in Pennsylvania, and Gigi appeared in the video wearing green-checkered $157 pajamas gifted to her by Australian brand Holiday the Label. "I don't even know what [they're] made of, like a linen kind of vibe," she said, adding relatably: "It's all I want to wear." [Page Six]