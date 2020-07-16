The daily gossip: Dr. Fauci posed for an InStyle cover photo, a former waitress is dishing on which celebs treat servers well, and more
1.
Dr. Fauci got an InStyle cover
Dr. Anthony Fauci: Public-health expert, White House coronavirus task-force leader, and … style icon? On Thursday, Fauci joined the likes of Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Jennifer Aniston by gracing the cover of InStyle magazine. Though the "special cover" is only available digitally, Fauci didn't seem out of place, photographed lounging by a pool in his backyard in a button-down shirt and dark glasses above the headline "The Good Doctor." Fauci has recently faced criticism from some White House insiders, and he told InStyle he'd step down from the task force if he was no longer useful, valued, or wanted. But when he looks at his career as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, "with all due modesty, I think I'm pretty effective." [InStyle]
2.
Former Manhattan waitress goes viral after revealing which celebs treat their servers well
A former "fancy Manhattan restaurant" waitress took to TikTok to dish on how she was treated by celebrities, and she pulled no punches. Julia Carolan, 23, started out by revealing that the Hadid sisters "are super polite and friendly with staff," rating Gigi and Bella "10 out of 10." Mrs. Bieber didn't fare nearly as well: "I've met her a handful of times and every time she was not nice," Carolan said, giving Hailey a 3.5 out of 10. (Bieber has since apologized, saying "sorry if I’ve ever given you bad vibes or a bad attitude. That's not ever my intention!"). Kylie Jenner, however, got the lowest score, a meager 2 out of 10: "She was fine, but she tipped $20 on a $500 dinner bill," Carolan claimed. [Cosmopolitan, Metro]
3.
Lil Nas X elaborately evaded Twitter's temporary freeze on verified accounts
Lil Nas X will not be silenced. On Wednesday, Twitter briefly prevented verified accounts from tweeting after a hacker managed to take over the handles of prominent people like Elon Musk, Kanye West, and Barack Obama to push a Bitcoin scam. Lil Nas X was among the thousands of "blue checkmarks" who couldn't tweet, and he resorted to making a new account, @NasMaraj79, so as to not be interrupted. "THIS IS LIL NAS I CANT TWEET U GUYS PLEASE GIVE ME ATTENTION," the rapper wrote. He added: "what's the point of life if i can't tweet." When verified accounts were eventually restored, Lil Nas X said he'd decided to keep his unverified account around as his "straight alter ego," Lil Hetero X. [Just Jared]
4.
Rob Kardashian is reportedly returning to Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Rob Kardashian said he's back, and he means it. The youngest member of the Kardashian quartet, 33-year-old Rob has a reputation for being "reclusive" after having withdrawn from being a series staple on Keeping Up With the Kardashians due to his personal and health-related struggles. Speaking to SiriusXM's "The Morning Mash Up" on Thursday, though, Rob's older sister Khloé Kardashian revealed her brother was back on the family show. "My brother's coming back around," she said. "Like, he's feeling more confident [and] comfortable." Rob previously appeared on an April episode to celebrate the 3rd birthday of his daughter, Dream, and announced he was "back" at Khloé's birthday party in June. [Page Six, Us Weekly]
5.
Gigi Hadid shows off baby bump — and pajamas
Gigi Hadid has kept a surprisingly low profile throughout her pregnancy, but during an Instagram Live session on Wednesday she showed off her baby bump and extolled the virtues of pajamas. "All I want to wear is loose stuff," explained the model, as if that is something unique to being pregnant and not how everyone feels in quarantine. Gigi, 25, and her boyfriend Zayn Malik, 27, have been spending the pandemic at the Hadid family home in Pennsylvania, and Gigi appeared in the video wearing green-checkered $157 pajamas gifted to her by Australian brand Holiday the Label. "I don't even know what [they're] made of, like a linen kind of vibe," she said, adding relatably: "It's all I want to wear." [Page Six]