The daily gossip: Taylor Swift is surprise-releasing a new album, Demi Lovato is getting hitched, and more

ABBA has reportedly written their first new music in 35 years

Mamma Mia, here we go again! ABBA has recorded five new songs that will reportedly be "out in 2021," according to Geoff Lloyd, the co-host of Reasons To Be Cheerful, who spoke with band member Björn Ulvaeus over Zoom. The recordings are the Swedish quartet's first new music in 35 years — their last album was in 1982, when the band, made up of two married couples, split — and follows canceled plans for a holographic tour this year. "The decision to go ahead with the exciting ABBA avatar tour project had an unexpected consequence," the band explained in an announcement. "We all four felt that, after some 35 years, it could be fun to join forces again and go into the recording studio." [The Independent, Deadline]