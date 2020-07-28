The daily gossip: Brad Pitt earns an Emmy nom, a forthcoming Meghan and Harry biography might 'upset' the Queen, and more

The royal family is apparently 'worried' about the Meghan and Harry tell-all biography

Everyone loves an explosive tell-all, and we are now just two weeks away from one of the biggest of the year: Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, out Aug. 11. Authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand spent two years working on the biography and, though it's not authorized, they spoke to over 100 sources about Harry and Meghan's exit from the British royal family. "The Palace are worried about the book because they know what really happened behind the scenes," a royal insider told Vanity Fair. As another source put it: "It's going to open old wounds at a time when everyone wanted to move on. I think the person who will be most upset about it all is the Queen." [Vanity Fair, Just Jared]