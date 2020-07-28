The daily gossip: Brad Pitt earns an Emmy nom, a forthcoming Meghan and Harry biography might 'upset' the Queen, and more
1.
Brad Pitt earns an Emmy nomination for playing Dr. Fauci
Brad Pitt earned an Emmy Award nomination on Tuesday ... for playing Dr. Anthony Fauci. The 56-year-old actor, who is far better known for his movie roles than his small handful of television appearances, guest starred as the doctor during a three-minute SNL cold open earlier this year. This is not Pitt's first Emmy acting nomination, however; he was last nominated for guest starring on Friends back in 2002 (Pitt has also technically won an Emmy, for producing the 2014 television movie The Normal Heart). If Pitt were to win for his SNL role, he'd cap off an impressive year, having previously won an Academy Award and Golden Globe this winter for his part in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Read more about the 2020 Emmy nominations here. [Just Jared]
2.
The royal family is apparently 'worried' about the Meghan and Harry tell-all biography
Everyone loves an explosive tell-all, and we are now just two weeks away from one of the biggest of the year: Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, out Aug. 11. Authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand spent two years working on the biography and, though it's not authorized, they spoke to over 100 sources about Harry and Meghan's exit from the British royal family. "The Palace are worried about the book because they know what really happened behind the scenes," a royal insider told Vanity Fair. As another source put it: "It's going to open old wounds at a time when everyone wanted to move on. I think the person who will be most upset about it all is the Queen." [Vanity Fair, Just Jared]
3.
Megan Thee Stallion blasts people who disbelieved or mocked her shooting incident
Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram Live on Monday night to slam people who made fun of, or didn't believe, that she was allegedly shot on July 12 by rapper Tory Lanez (Lanez has only been arrested for possession of a concealed weapon so far). "It was just the worst experience of my life and it's not funny, it's nothing to joke about and nothing for y'all to go and be making fake stories about," Megan said. "I didn't ... deserve to get shot." 50 Cent, for one, got the message and apologized for posting memes about Megan's incident. "D--n, I didn't think this s--t was real," he wrote, adding: "I'm glad your [sic] feeling better and I hope you can accept my apology." [Jezebel, TMZ]
4.
Demi Lovato flashes her enormous engagement ring during Beverly Hills outing
If you had an engagement ring worth an estimated $1 million, wouldn't you be flaunting it? Demi Lovato and her new fiancé, Max Ehrich, were spotted smooching through their masks in Beverly Hills on Monday, and it wasn't exactly hard to miss the hunk of jewelry weighing down the singer's left hand. ("[O]ur sources say the rock comes in at well over 10 carats ... maybe even as much 20!!!" TMZ writes). "As well as sharing a sweet kiss … the two grinned, cuddled and even posed for photographers," Entertainment Tonight adds. Lovato additionally shared more pictures of the couple's romantic Malibu beach engagement on Instagram, writing: "Best night of my life ... still soaking it all up ... I love you baby." [TMZ, Entertainment Tonight]
5.
Nicki Minaj's unborn child is already a fashion icon
Was there ever any question that Nicki Minaj is going to have an extremely well-dressed baby? The 37-year-old rapper showed off her yet-to-be-born child's new Burberry wardrobe, estimated to be worth $1,200 and evidently gifted to her by the designer's chief creative officer, Riccardo Tisci. Among the items was "the Icon striped cotton sleeveless jumpsuit in the classic Burberry color schematic," which Hollywood Life notes is "interesting" because it is offered in "a more feminine style for girls … instead of the boys/unisex version that Nicki received." While it's absolutely possible that "Nicki didn't reveal to Riccardo if she was having a boy or girl," the clothes could potentially hint that she's expecting a baby boy! [Hollywood Life]