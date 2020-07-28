Watchmen leads the 2020 Emmy nominations

We may not know a lot about what this year's Emmys will look like amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but we finally have our nominees.

The nominations for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday, and Watchmen picked up 26, the most of any show, The Associated Press reports. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel came in second with 20 nominations, and Ozark was in third place with 18. Netflix picked up more nominations than any other network or streaming service with 160, while HBO got 107, per Variety.

Better Call Saul, The Crown, The Handmaid's Tale, Killing Eve, The Mandalorian, Ozark, Stranger Things, and Succession received nominations in the top category of Outstanding Drama Series, while the nominees for Outstanding Comedy Series were Curb Your Enthusiasm, Dead to Me, The Good Place, Insecure, The Kominsky Method, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Schitt's Creek, and What We Do in the Shadows.

And for Outstanding Limited Series, the nominees were Watchmen, Little Fires Everywhere, Mrs. America, Unbelievable, and Unorthodox.

At last year's Emmys, the winners in the top series categories were Game of Thrones and Fleabag, but both shows have since ended. Succession is considered the favorite to take home the top drama award this year, while the comedy series category may be a face-off between The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, a previous winner, and Schitt's Creek, a favorite among critics which has concluded its final season.

Jimmy Kimmel will host the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 20. Read the full list of nominees here. Brendan Morrow