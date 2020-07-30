The daily gossip: Celebrities freak out after L.A. earthquake, Oprah will not appear on the cover of O magazine for the first time ever, and more

Oprah will not be on the cover of her magazine for the first time ever

Oprah Winfrey has appeared on every single cover of O, The Oprah Magazine since the publication launched in 2000. Now, for the first time ever, she's ceding her spot — to Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old woman who was killed by police in her Louisville apartment in March. "She was just like you," Winfrey said in the announcement that accompanied the historic cover. "And like everyone who dies unexpectedly, she had plans. Plans for a future filled with responsibility and work and friends and laughter." Winfrey concluded, "What I know for sure: We can't be silent. We have to use whatever megaphone we have to cry for justice. And that is why Breonna Taylor is on the cover of O magazine. I cry for justice in her name." [O, The Oprah Magazine, The Week]