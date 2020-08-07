The daily gossip: Cardi B claims YouTube forced her and Megan Thee Stallion to censor 'WAP,' Lady Gaga admits to wounding Ariana Grande, and more

Cardi B claims new song 'WAP' was 'so nasty' that YouTube forced her and Megan Thee Stallion to censor it

On Friday, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion dropped their new track, "WAP," along with an accompanying steamy music video. "WAP," it turns out, is an extremely explicit acronym, and the lyrics on the track are just as R-rated. "The song was so nasty that YouTube was like, 'Hold on, wait a minute, that song might be too goddamn nasty,'" Cardi B explained on Instagram, revealing the duo was forced to censor their music video. The song is getting raves — "I mean, just look at the single cover. It literally screams, 'platinum-selling single that your fave could never do,'" wrote Glamour — but fans are less sure about Kylie Jenner's surprise cameo in the video. Watch the (censored) video here, and listen to the uncensored track here. [Glamour, PopBuzz]