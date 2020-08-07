The daily gossip: Cardi B claims YouTube forced her and Megan Thee Stallion to censor 'WAP,' Lady Gaga admits to wounding Ariana Grande, and more
1.
Cardi B claims new song 'WAP' was 'so nasty' that YouTube forced her and Megan Thee Stallion to censor it
On Friday, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion dropped their new track, "WAP," along with an accompanying steamy music video. "WAP," it turns out, is an extremely explicit acronym, and the lyrics on the track are just as R-rated. "The song was so nasty that YouTube was like, 'Hold on, wait a minute, that song might be too goddamn nasty,'" Cardi B explained on Instagram, revealing the duo was forced to censor their music video. The song is getting raves — "I mean, just look at the single cover. It literally screams, 'platinum-selling single that your fave could never do,'" wrote Glamour — but fans are less sure about Kylie Jenner's surprise cameo in the video. Watch the (censored) video here, and listen to the uncensored track here. [Glamour, PopBuzz]
2.
Lady Gaga accidentally clawed Ariana Grande's eye while they were rehearsing choreography
You might qualify for hazard pay if you work with Lady Gaga! The 34-year-old singer revealed in an Instagram post that she accidentally managed to scratch the eye of Ariana Grande, 27, while the pair were rehearsing their choreography for the music video for "Rain On Me." In the clip, Gaga tells a friend, "Richard, I shanked her with my nail by accident, dancing," while Grande joked, "Lady Gaga scratched my eye. It's an honor. I hope it scars." Gaga, though, wasn't amused. "Which I'm not going to let you do, so stop," Gaga shot back, fetching Neosporin. The pair briefly wrestled while Gaga attempted to apply the ointment. "You have a scratch on your face!" Gaga scolded. "You can't get infected before the video!" [People]
3.
Becca Kufrin slams E! after an anonymous source claims she and Garrett Yrigoyen broke up
Bachelor Nation has been in a tizzy about former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin seemingly tip-toeing around whether she and Garrett Yrigoyen broke up after he vocally supported the police following the killing of George Floyd. The plot has now thickened: E! News reported Thursday that according to an anonymous source, the couple have officially split because "their lifestyles don't mesh anymore." But Kufrin wasn't standing for the gossip. "Lol, interesting 'source,'" she slammed E! on Instagram. "I mean if nothing else, the least you could do is spell the names correctly and consistently in your article." Still, that's … also not a denial? [Cosmopolitan, E! News]
4.
Jason Derulo doesn't think TikTok is really going to be shut down
TikTok star (and singer) Jason Derulo is not happy about President Trump's plan to shut down the app in 45 days. Derulo told Page Six that losing TikTok would be "a sad day for a lot of people, including myself. I just have a lot of fun on the app, so it would be pretty sad, but I don't think it's going to happen." Derulo, who has 30 million followers and posts everything from pranks to shirtless dancing, added that he isn't worried about TikTok potentially sharing data with the Chinese government: "I think a lot of people tap our phones, so you're damned if you do, you're damned if you don't," he said. [Page Six, BuzzFeed News]
5.
YouTubers apologize to Alicia Keys after shading her new beauty collection
There was drama in the makeup world this week after Alicia Keys announced she's teaming up with E.L.F. cosmetics to release a beauty collection. Keys famously doesn't wear makeup, which ruffled the feathers of popular YouTubers Manny MUA and James Charles. "Does anyone else get slightly irritated when celebs come out with entire makeup lines? Especially when those celebs don't even wear makeup," wrote Manny, while Charles echoed a similar sentiment. Both Manny and Charles subsequently realized that Keys isn't releasing a makeup line but a skincare line and issued apologies to the singer. "It's childish to indirect tweet someone & I am not the gatekeeper of makeup," Charles wrote, agreeing "literally who BETTER to talk about keeping your skin clear without makeup" than Keys. [Dlisted, Cosmopolitan UK]