The daily gossip: Bindi Irwin announces she's pregnant, Alyssa Milano reveals hair loss from COVID-19, and more

Kane Brown got lost on his own property and had to be rescued by the police

There's a classic dream every New Yorker has about discovering a hidden room in their tiny apartment; the celebrity version of that is apparently getting lost on your own gigantic property, and having to be rescued by the police. Country singer Kane Brown revealed on Facebook that he bought a new house and went to explore its 30 acres with his friends. "Thirty minutes turned into three hours, it started raining, turned dark, and dropped to 40 degrees," he wrote. With his phone at 7 percent, Kane managed to contact his friend Ryan Upchurch, who successfully located Kane — only to then become lost as well. Eventually the police rescued the group. Upchurch later defended Kane, arguing "it's obvious some of y'all never been lost in the woods before." [Us Weekly, People]