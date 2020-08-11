The daily gossip: Bindi Irwin announces she's pregnant, Alyssa Milano reveals hair loss from COVID-19, and more
Bindi Irwin announces she's pregnant
Does that khaki come in newborn sizes? Bindi Irwin announced that she and her husband, Chandler Powell, are expecting their first child together after getting married in a hasty, socially-distanced ceremony back in March. "Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," Irwin, 22, captioned a photo of her and Powell, 23, holding up a pint-size Australia Zoo uniform. She added: "Though I'm still in my first trimester, we really want you to be a part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter." Powell added, "Becoming a dad is the highlight of my life." The couple's baby will be the first grandchild of the late Steve Irwin, who died in 2006. [People]
What's in Chrissy Teigen's grocery cart?
Chrissy Teigen admits she doesn't get to go to the grocery store often, but when she does, she makes the most of it. The star shared a photo on Instagram of a full cart with her and husband John Legend's daughter, Luna, buried under Bagel Thins, Velveeta, and Wonder Bread. The cart also featured multiple containers of Top Ramen, mini powdered donuts, Klondike Reese's ice cream bars, hash browns, a Marie Callender meal, ground beef, and A1 sauce. Teigen's cart got Food Network star Alex Guarnaschelli's stamp of approval: "Love this" Guarnaschelli commented with a laughing emoji. It also seems like Katherine McPhee Foster wants to be invited over for dinner: "I love everything in this basket," she wrote. [Instagram]
Kane Brown got lost on his own property and had to be rescued by the police
There's a classic dream every New Yorker has about discovering a hidden room in their tiny apartment; the celebrity version of that is apparently getting lost on your own gigantic property, and having to be rescued by the police. Country singer Kane Brown revealed on Facebook that he bought a new house and went to explore its 30 acres with his friends. "Thirty minutes turned into three hours, it started raining, turned dark, and dropped to 40 degrees," he wrote. With his phone at 7 percent, Kane managed to contact his friend Ryan Upchurch, who successfully located Kane — only to then become lost as well. Eventually the police rescued the group. Upchurch later defended Kane, arguing "it's obvious some of y'all never been lost in the woods before." [Us Weekly, People]
Alyssa Milano reveals hair loss from COVID-19
Actress Alyssa Milano took to Instagram to warn her followers of the lasting effects of COVID-19. She posted a video of herself brushing her wet hair, and after three strokes with a clean brush, she reveals a clump of hair that fell out. She then repeats the process a few times. Milano said she was sick with coronavirus symptoms late March into April, but multiple COVID-19 tests came back negative. After four months of lingering symptoms, she got a blood draw antibody test, which showed she was positive for COVID-19 antibodies. Milano concluded her video by saying, "One brushing, this is my hair loss from COVID-19. Wear a damn mask." [Page Six, The Week]
Cardi B wants her music to 'make a woman feel like a bad b--ch'
Cardi B knows her fans are expecting greatness from her second album. "I have to deliver," she says in an interview with Elle. Her sophomore album will feature "Lemonade moments," — reflections on her relationship like Beyoncé showcased on her album, Lemonade. While Cardi's relationship with husband Offset has been public, she doesn't like to talk about love. If people are curious, she'll put simply it in her music. "I'm not going to give it to you all for free," she said. Above all, her music is going to make a woman feel like a "bad b--ch," she says. "When you make a woman feel like she's the baddest b--ch in the room, to me, that's female empowerment." [Elle]