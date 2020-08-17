The daily gossip: Cardi B interviews Joe Biden, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez will probably want to invest in flood insurance, and more

Cardi B speaks her mind to Joe Biden

Rapper Cardi B may be too young to be elected president (sigh), but she's not letting that stop her opinions from being heard by the potential next leader of the United States. Sitting down with presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden for Elle, Cardi B explained that she wants "free Medicare ... because look at what's happening right now." Taxpayer-funded college education is "second," "and I want Black people to stop getting killed [with] no justice for it. I'm tired of it." Cardi B also hopes to vote for someone who will tell America "the hardcore truth" about the pandemic. Cardi B initially endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders during the primary but has since backed Biden, saying she "cannot see the next step of America being ran by number 45." [Elle, The Week]