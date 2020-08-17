The daily gossip: Cardi B interviews Joe Biden, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez will probably want to invest in flood insurance, and more
1.
Cardi B speaks her mind to Joe Biden
Rapper Cardi B may be too young to be elected president (sigh), but she's not letting that stop her opinions from being heard by the potential next leader of the United States. Sitting down with presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden for Elle, Cardi B explained that she wants "free Medicare ... because look at what's happening right now." Taxpayer-funded college education is "second," "and I want Black people to stop getting killed [with] no justice for it. I'm tired of it." Cardi B also hopes to vote for someone who will tell America "the hardcore truth" about the pandemic. Cardi B initially endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders during the primary but has since backed Biden, saying she "cannot see the next step of America being ran by number 45." [Elle, The Week]
2.
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez buy mansion on sinking island
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez recently bought a $40 million mansion on Miami's Star Island, and, well, congratulations to them! The bad news is, it's probably going to sink into the sea. As Jezebel notes, "Star Island, by some scientist's accounts, could eventually find itself flooded with almost three feet of water by 2060," succumbing to rising sea levels that have been accelerating since 1992. TMZ reports J. Lo and A-Rod will have high-profile neighbors on the aptly-named Star Island, including Diddy, Gloria Estefan, and possibly soon Jeff Bezos — but others apparently have had second thoughts about living in a modern-day Atlantis, including Shaq and Rosie O'Donnell, who recently moved away. Probably not a bad idea. [Jezebel, TMZ]
3.
Miley Cyrus walks back her 'free Britney!' comments: 'I'm just another public speculator'
Just about everyone seems to have an opinion about Britney Spears' 12-year conservatorship, with members of the #FreeBritney movement suspecting Spears' father of taking advantage of the 38-year-old pop star. A routine hearing about the status of the conservatorship was even postponed last month after being "Zoombombed"; it is rescheduled for this week. Miley Cyrus, who yelled "free Britney!" at a 2019 concert, told iHeartRadio Canada that despite her words, "I feel like I'm just another public speculator … Am I just sitting from the outside, thinking that I know details I don't know, just kind of like I complain how the public does to me?" She added that she simply believes Spears "should have the freedom to live the life that's most authentic to her." [iHeartRadio]
4.
Joyce Carol Oates thinks everyone is overreacting to her nightmarish foot picture
If you blessedly missed #Footgate this weekend, then do yourself a kindness and skip to the end of the newsletter. For everyone else who was unwittingly exposed to the photo of Joyce Carol Oates' grotesquely blistered foot, though, the author followed up Monday to say her picture isn't the problem, you are. After leaving the internet reeling with her graphic warning about why it's "so important to wear proper hiking shoes," Oates tweeted: "Judging by the surprising responses … one would think that most people have never seen rashes before … Perhaps people don't hike much any longer & never incur bizarre rashes." But as one fan wrote back, "With all due respect, I have hiked hundreds of miles … and have not, thankfully, encountered a rash like that." [Vulture, Twitter]
5.
Katy Perry gives fans a peek of her nursery
It feels like Katy Perry has been pregnant forever, but that's because approximately 13 lifetimes have passed since she announced her status back in March. Anyway, she's now giddily showing off the space said baby will soon occupy, taking fans on a mini tour of her nursery. "I'm going to show you my baby room," she said in the video, revealing a bright pink space with a crib, changing table, rocking chair, and onesie decorated with the face of her fiancé (and the baby's father), Orlando Bloom. The American Idol judge has explained she wants to raise her child "differently than the way I was raised," and embraces "the three Fs" as a to-be parent: "I'm fun, firm, but fair." [People]