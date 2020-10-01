The daily gossip: Mike Pence unwittingly starred in Borat 2, Chris Rock claims to know the real reason Tiffany Haddish shaved her head, and more
1.
Borat 2 trailer reveals Sacha Baron Cohen was the Trump impersonator who interrupted Mike Pence's CPAC speech
Vice President Mike Pence didn't know it at the time, but when he delivered his speech at CPAC earlier this year, he was actually taking part in a secret sequel to Borat. In the forthcoming film, Borat travels to America in an attempt to gift his daughter to "someone close to the throne" in the Trump administration. Because Borat is famous from the first film, he wears various disguises so he won't be recognized. The new trailer, released Thursday, concludes with footage of Borat at the 2020 Conservative Political Action Conference disguised as President Trump and interrupting Pence's speech while carrying his daughter over his shoulder, yelling to the vice president, "I brought a girl for you!" Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm will be released Oct. 23. [Amazon Prime Video, The Week]
2.
Chris Rock claims Tiffany Haddish shaved her head after drinking 'mushroom tea'
Chris Rock has the, ahem, tea on the real reason Tiffany Haddish shaved her head back in July. Rock and Haddish were among the comedians invited to Dave Chappelle's "summer camp" in Ohio before it got shut down due to a "possible exposure" to COVID-19, and Rock told Ellen DeGeneres that while they were there, "we do lots of drugs. Not the hard stuff. We're like before coke." He explained that Chappelle even hired a "weed/[hallucinogenic] mushroom chef" who prepared elaborate food and drinks for the guests. "Tiffany Haddish drank the mushroom tea and cut her hair the next day," Rock said. "I know she likes to act like, 'Oooh, Common told me he loved me with no hair.' No no, it was the mushroom tea talking." [Vulture, The Ellen Show]
3.
Actors are not actually the characters they play, but you know that, right?
Jason Alexander got his big break in the 1990 rom-com Pretty Woman, but he paid the price: for a year after the movie came out, "I was known around the world as the a–hole that tried to rape Julia Roberts," he told the At Home with the Creative Coalition podcast. Alexander described how fans seemingly confused him with the character he played, the villain Philip Stuckey. "Women hated me," he said. "I would walk down the street and women would say mean things to me. I got punched many times, I got spit on by one woman. It was a rough year." And before you stop Jason Alexander on the street to ask for directions to the Soup Nazi, no, he's not actually George Costanza, either. [At Home with the Creative Coalition]
4.
Love Island winners say they're 'very serious' about their relationship
If you haven't yet watched Wednesday night's finale of Love Island, stop reading immediately! If you did, though, you already know that Justine and Caleb secured America's vote — and a nice $100,000 grand prize. "That is really exciting to hear that our relationship is impacting people on more than just a 'weeknight, gotta get their fix away from reality [level],'" Caleb, 24, told ET's Ash Crossan. Caleb and Justine, 27, live in New Jersey and Los Angeles respectively, but assured they're "very serious" about their future. "What I love about him is that he's so realistic and he's like, 'We gotta go home, get our s--t together, figure out our jobs, and make those right moves when the time is right,'" raved Justine. [Entertainment Tonight]
5.
A Shelter Island resident is suing his town over a Beyoncé film shoot
A Shelter Island resident is suing his town council for allegedly allowing Beyoncé to shoot scenes for her visual album, Black Is King, at the historic Sylvester Manor without gaining proper permits. "I was deeply offended when I learned that the Manor took money from Disney to allow the film … on what is without argument on wholly sacred ground," Mike Gaynor told Page Six. Sylvester Manor once belonged to Nathaniel Sylvester, who Gaynor described as a "top a-hole and CEO of a worldwide slave-hunting and trading operation," but he specifically took offense because "there are at least 200+ enslaved Africans and Manhasset Indians buried on their land and so that's just not a place where you film a dance-off." [Page Six]