The daily gossip: Mike Pence unwittingly starred in Borat 2, Chris Rock claims to know the real reason Tiffany Haddish shaved her head, and more

Actors are not actually the characters they play, but you know that, right?

Jason Alexander got his big break in the 1990 rom-com Pretty Woman, but he paid the price: for a year after the movie came out, "I was known around the world as the a–hole that tried to rape Julia Roberts," he told the At Home with the Creative Coalition podcast. Alexander described how fans seemingly confused him with the character he played, the villain Philip Stuckey. "Women hated me," he said. "I would walk down the street and women would say mean things to me. I got punched many times, I got spit on by one woman. It was a rough year." And before you stop Jason Alexander on the street to ask for directions to the Soup Nazi, no, he's not actually George Costanza, either. [At Home with the Creative Coalition]