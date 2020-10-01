Borat 2 trailer reveals Sacha Baron Cohen was the Trump impersonator who interrupted Mike Pence's CPAC speech

Vice President Mike Pence didn't know it at the time, but when he delivered his speech at CPAC earlier this year, he was actually taking part in a secret sequel to Borat.

Amazon Prime Video on Thursday dropped the trailer for Sacha Baron Cohen's upcoming Borat sequel, which sees Borat travel to America in an attempt to gift his daughter to "someone close to the throne" in the Trump administration. Because Borat is famous from the first film, he wears various disguises so he won't be recognized. The trailer concludes with footage of Borat at the 2020 Conservative Political Action Conference disguised as President Trump and interrupting Pence's speech while carrying his daughter over his shoulder, yelling to the vice president, "I brought a girl for you!"

As was quickly pointed out on Twitter after the trailer debuted, Pence's speech at CPAC was indeed interrupted by a person dressed as Trump back in February; ABC News reported at the time that "the convention center asked for help" from police "to escort the individual from the premises" and that police were "not pursuing charges against the man."

This second Borat movie was filmed in secret, and reports didn't emerge that it was on the way until September. Baron Cohen was, however, filmed back in June at a far-right rally getting attendees to sing along to a shocking song about wanting to inject people like Dr. Anthony Fauci with the coronavirus, and Rudy Giuliani in July said he called the police after Baron Cohen tried to prank him.