foiled again
Rudy Giuliani thwarted a Sacha Baron Cohen prank

4:10 p.m.
Rudy wins.
President Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, managed to avoid falling for one of Sacha Baron Cohen's pranks just weeks after the Who Is America? star successfully duped a crowd at a far-right rally into a racist sing-along.

On Wednesday, Giuliani was invited for an "interview," supposedly about the administration's response to COVID-19, when "a guy comes running in, wearing a crazy, what I would say was a pink transgender outfit," Giuliani recounted to Page Six. "It was a pink bikini, with lace, underneath a translucent mesh top, it looked absurd. He had the beard, bare legs, and wasn't what I would call distractingly attractive."

Giuliani didn't immediately recognize Cohen, and called the police, but later said he "felt good" because he didn't fall for the prank. "I am a fan of some of his movies, Borat in particular, because I've been to Kazakhstan," Giuliani explained. Jeva Lange

roger that
Roger Stone wanted to delay his prison term. The Justice Department wants him in jail next week.

4:08 p.m.
Roger Stone.
The Justice Department has changed its mind on Roger Stone's coming imprisonment.

Stone, an ally of President Trump caught up in the Mueller investigated, previously requested to delay the start of his prison term for 60 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic. DOJ prosecutors in Stone's case backed his request initially, but reversed that in a Thursday court filing.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson agreed to a two-week pushback of Stone's sentence in late June, but denied the delay until Sept. 3 that Stone had requested. Stone's lawyers then appealed the decision to a higher court. Federal prosecutors said in their Thursday filing that they supported Jackson's denial of Stone's request, and asked the appeals court to back up her decision.

Stone was sentenced to 40 months in prison earlier this year for witness tampering and making false statements to Congress, among other charges. His lawyers sought to push back the start date of that sentence, citing "the COVID-19 pandemic and the medically documented life-threatening health risks that Stone would face if incarcerated at this time."

Facebook announced Wednesday it took down dozens of accounts, pages, and Instagram accounts it found to be connected to Stone, largely claiming he is innocent of his crimes. Kathryn Krawczyk

just when he thought he was out...
Michael Cohen is reportedly going back to prison

3:03 p.m.
Michael Cohen
Michael Cohen was released from prison in May, but it looks like he's already going back.

The former personal lawyer to President Trump, who pleaded guilty to charges of tax fraud, campaign finance violations, and lying to Congress in 2018, on Thursday was taken back into custody, CNN reports.

After being sentenced to three years in prison, Cohen was released into home confinement in May due to the coronavirus pandemic. But questions emerged about whether he was violating the terms of his release after Page Six recently spotted him eating out at a Manhattan restaurant. At the time, Page Six suggested this could "land him back in prison," though Cohen's lawyer said that he "did not violate any of the terms and conditions of his release" and that "any assertion or suggestion to the contrary would be wholly inaccurate and untrue."

Now, Axios reports that Cohen is "heading back to prison after refusing the conditions of his home confinement." According to The New York Times' Maggie Haberman, Cohen's return to prison was unrelated to the recent photos of him out in Manhattan. Instead, Haberman reports, "when he went to switch from furlough to home confinement, he had to sign papers saying no media or publishing a book, which he refused to sign." Axios also reports that Cohen "refused to wear an ankle bracelet." Brendan Morrow

firing back
U.S. sanctions Chinese officials for human rights abuses against Uighur minority

2:43 p.m.
Chinese flag in Xinjiang province.
The U.S. Treasury and State Departments have issued sanctions against several Chinese officials over their human rights abuses against China's Uighur Muslims and other minority groups.

The treasury sanctioned several Xinjiang province officials for their abuses to seize any of their U.S. assets under the global Magnitsky Act. In addition, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced he had "designated" three of those officials "for gross violations of human rights" to block them from accessing visas. The Trump administration had previously been criticized for putting trade negotiations ahead of punishing China for those rights violations.

Xinjiang is a western province where the Uighur Muslim people largely live. China has severely limited the ethnic minority's freedoms over the past few years and subjected many people to concentration and re-education camps. Recent reports indicate Chinese officials had implemented forced sterilization on the Uighurs, among other disturbing abuses. Former National Security Adviser John Bolton alleged in his White House memoir that Trump had encouraged Chinese President Xi Jinping to build the camps.

Meanwhile, President Trump has yet to sign the Hong Kong Autonomy Act. The bill cleared the Senate last week, and would sanction businesses and Chinese leaders after the country moved to restrict Hong Kong's independence from Beijing. Kathryn Krawczyk

the great outdoors
The Republican National Convention may be moved outdoors

1:57 p.m.
The 2016 Republican National Convention
The Republican National Convention might once again be on the move.

Republicans are considering moving their convention, which is scheduled to take place in August, to a new outdoor location, The Washington Post reports. As of now, President Trump is set to officially accept the Republican nomination for president at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. But as COVID-19 cases surge in the state, officials are "studying two outdoor professional sports stadiums" nearby that they could move the event to, the Post says.

They've reportedly looked at the 121 Financial Ballpark, which seats about 11,000 people, and the TIAA Bank Field, which seats more than 65,000 people, although considering the convention is set for the summer in Florida, the Post notes the heat could certainly be an issue.

Most of the Republican convention already moved from its original location of Charlotte, North Carolina, after President Trump told the city's mayor he didn't want the event to occur "in a place that's 50 percent empty" due to social distancing guidelines. Several Republican senators have said they'll skip the convention because of the coronavirus pandemic.

CNN is also backing up the Post's reporting, saying that officials are "looking to move at least part of the convention outdoors," though Trump has reportedly yet to make a final decision. But according to the Post, Trump's advisers are "concerned about the potential fallout from indoor events where attendees do not wear masks." Tulsa City-County Health Department Director Dr. Bruce Dart recently said Trump's recent rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, "likely contributed" to a jump in COVID-19 cases. Brendan Morrow

Shut it down
Fauci says states with coronavirus resurgences should consider shutting down again

1:08 p.m.
Dr. Anthony Fauci.
States seeing surging COVID-19 cases "should seriously look at shutting down" again, Anthony Fauci, the Trump administration's top coronavirus official, said on a Wall Street Journal podcast Wednesday. "It's not for me to say, because each state is different," Fauci clarified.

That statement puts Fauci at odds with President Trump, who has pledged the U.S. will not shut down again even though coronavirus case counts are skyrocketing to new heights. A record 62,000 new cases were reported in the U.S. on Wednesday, bringing the total case count in the U.S. to 3 million. The national death toll has hit 132,000, per Johns Hopkins University numbers.

Dr. Ali Khan, the former director of the CDC's public health preparedness office, similarly told CNN that if states aren't doing what's necessary to "get this outbreak under control ... your only option is to shut down." Kathryn Krawczyk

This just in
Seoul mayor reportedly found dead after being reported missing

1:00 p.m.
Park Won-Soon
The mayor of Seoul, South Korea's capital, has reportedly been found dead.

Police said that Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon's body was found in northern Seoul after his daughter reported him missing on Thursday, The Associated Press reports.

Park's daughter had reportedly said he left a "will-like" message before leaving home, and she called the police after being unable to reach him, the AP previously reported. Authorities said his phone was off, and a government official told the AP that Park, who had served as mayor since 2011, had cleared his schedule and not shown up for work on Thursday. A search had been underway for Park consisting of almost 600 police officers and firefighters, and he was ultimately found "in the city's mountains seven hours into the operation," CNN reports.

Park's disappearance, according to The New York Times, came after reports emerged that a secretary in his office had accused him of sexual harassment. CNN notes Park was widely seen as a likely presidential contender in 2022. Brendan Morrow

school's out forever
DeVos suggests giving parents federal education money if their schools 'refuse to open'

12:41 p.m.
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.
The Trump administration has seemingly changed tack on its pressure campaign to make sure schools reopen in the fall.

On Wednesday, Trump threatened to cut off funding to public schools if they don't reopen, even though the COVID-19 pandemic will likely make it unsafe to do so. But on Thursday, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos vaguely suggested the funding wouldn't necessarily be cut, it just may be available for families to use in a different way.

"If schools aren't going to reopen, we're not suggesting pulling funding from education," DeVos told Fox News in a interview. "Instead," the government is considering "allowing families ... (to) take that money and figure out where their kids can get educated if their schools are going to refuse to open," she said. It's unclear if that very broad idea is even possible, seeing as Congress mandates how federal funds can be used. DeVos has long been a proponent of charter schools, which use government funding but run separately from public schools, and letting parents use tax vouchers to pay for education at private schools.

After President Trump complained about the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines for reopening schools being "too tough," Vice President Mike Pence said the guidelines would be revised. Kathryn Krawczyk

