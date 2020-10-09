The daily gossip: Mindy Kaling had a secret baby, city approves renaming its waste-treatment facility after John Oliver, and more

Actor Édgar Ramírez tells Nicole Kidman about the time he was kidnaped

Speaking with Nicole Kidman for Interview Magazine, Venezuela-born actor Édgar Ramírez revealed that he was kidnaped while he was living in Bogotá. Ramírez, who stars with Kidman in HBO's The Undoing, said it was "like in a movie," with his captors wielding "submachine guns." "It was for about three hours," Ramírez recalled. "But then they let me go. At the time, though, when they found out that it was me, that I was an actor — well, it was a flipped coin. Thankfully … they said, 'No, this guy's too big for us to hide him, so let's just let him go." Ramírez added "the worst thing" wasn't "the violence or the fear of getting killed, it's the arrogance … That's why I don't take anything for granted." [Interview Magazine]