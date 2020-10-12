The daily gossip: Cardi B gets surprisingly cozy with her soon-to-be ex-husband, Kanye West releases a campaign ad, and more
Cardi B celebrates 28th birthday in Vegas with the husband she's supposedly divorcing
You know what they say about Las Vegas: What happens there immediately ends up on TMZ. Sure enough, Cardi B was spotted at her "desert-themed" 28th birthday bash looking pretty keen on Offset, despite having filed for divorce from him last month. "We're just here trying to connect the dots, so here's Cardi laying on top of Offset, giving him a lap dance of sorts," TMZ shared. "But wait, there's more…" The not-couple were also spotted kissing, and Offset gifted the "WAP" rapper a billboard as well as her own Rolls-Royce Cullinan, with their daughter's name embroidered on the seat. In her divorce paperwork, Cardi had claimed there were "no prospects for a reconciliation," but again, that wasn't accounting for Vegas. Rooting for those crazy kids! [TMZ, Vanity Fair]
Kanye West releases campaign ad encouraging voters to 'act on faith'
Kanye West continued to do something vaguely resembling running for president, releasing his first campaign ad on Monday, in which he promised that "by turning to faith, we will be the kind of nation … God intends us to be." West's bid for the White House has been called "head-scratching" and "perplexing," and is believed by some to be an attempt to pull votes away from Joe Biden. The rapper's long shot odds aren't helped by the fact that he's missed filing deadlines in multiple states, and is running as a write-in candidate. West's ad features him speaking in front of a black-and-white American flag, and telling voters "we have to act on faith" — not a bad pitch for someone who'd need a miracle to win. [Twitter]
Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund rescued an injured motorcyclist, and the paparazzi were on it
Emma Roberts and her boyfriend, Garrett Hedlund, came to the rescue of a motorcycle driver this weekend while on their way to meet up with friends in Los Angeles. The couple were following behind a Prius when the car made a left turn "and hit the motorcycle driver who allegedly had the right of way," a source told E! News. "Emma was driving her car behind the Prius with Garrett in the passenger seat and the couple immediately stopped." There's even an action shot of Hedlund sprinting toward the fallen motorcyclist, which seems like a strange thing for a paparazzo to photograph as someone is lying injured right there, but business is business? "Fortunately," E! News writes, "it sounds like all were okay after the ordeal." [E! News, Just Jared]
Liam Neeson was turned down from The Princess Bride for being too short
Liam Neeson reportedly auditioned for the role of Fezzik in The Princess Bride, only to inconceivably be dismissed for being too short. "I was quite nervous," Neesom recalled on Jimmy Kimmel Live! "So I go into the office in London, and [director] Rob Reiner looked at me and said, 'He's not a giant. What height are you?' I said, 'Six foot four.' He said, 'That's tall, he's not a giant." The famous role ultimately went to Andre the Giant, who had an extra foot on Neeson at 7'4", but Neeson never forgot the rejection. "There was no 'hello, thank you,'" he said. "So I thought, the next time I see Rob Reiner, I'm going to tell him he was very rude." [Just Jared]
Max Ehrich mopes on the beach
Max Ehrich has officially joined the club of Men Who Look Sad on the Beach After a Breakup, getting spotted this weekend in Malibu near the same spot where he proposed to his now ex-fiancée, Demi Lovato, back in July. In a video captured by TMZ, "Max can be seen talking on the phone, wiping away tears, hurling a piece of seaweed into the ocean, and doing what appears to be praying," explains Cosmopolitan. Fans, though, weren't buying it: "I'm convinced that Max Ehrich thinks life is a movie after seeing him sulk around the beach," wrote one Twitter user. [Cosmopolitan, Page Six]