The daily gossip: Cardi B gets surprisingly cozy with her soon-to-be ex-husband, Kanye West releases a campaign ad, and more

Liam Neeson was turned down from The Princess Bride for being too short

Liam Neeson reportedly auditioned for the role of Fezzik in The Princess Bride, only to inconceivably be dismissed for being too short. "I was quite nervous," Neesom recalled on Jimmy Kimmel Live! "So I go into the office in London, and [director] Rob Reiner looked at me and said, 'He's not a giant. What height are you?' I said, 'Six foot four.' He said, 'That's tall, he's not a giant." The famous role ultimately went to Andre the Giant, who had an extra foot on Neeson at 7'4", but Neeson never forgot the rejection. "There was no 'hello, thank you,'" he said. "So I thought, the next time I see Rob Reiner, I'm going to tell him he was very rude." [Just Jared]