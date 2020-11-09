The daily gossip: Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek got his final wish, Beyoncé's daughter gets in formation for a Grammy, and more

Keith Richards doesn't 'wish to defy anyone's predictions' about when he'll die but 'I'll croak when I croak'

Asked about the Rolling Stones' plans for a 60th anniversary celebration in 2022, Keith Richards told GQ in a new interview that "the plans are to still actually all be alive." Relatable goal! The 76-year-old added that "at the moment, there are more problems than a Rolling Stones celebration. I'm very glad that we're all here, but I'll leave it at that if I can." The interviewer persisted by telling Richards, "People have been wondering in interviews when you're going to die for the last 50 years. How satisfying is it to still be here?" To which Richards replied: "Every day is a pleasure. I mean, I don't wish to defy anybody's predictions and I'm really not interested in them. But I'll croak when I croak and everybody will know." [GQ]