The daily gossip: Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek got his final wish, Beyoncé's daughter gets in formation for a Grammy, and more
1.
Alex Trebek spent his final day exactly how he'd wanted
Beloved Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek was able to enjoy his final wish of "sitting on a swing" next to his longtime wife before he passed away at the age of 80 on Sunday morning, a show producer told Today. "Even in his book, [Trebek] described that he wanted his final day to be sitting on his swing next to his wife, Jean, and kind of watching the horizon and he got to do that," said the producer, Mike Richards. "He was coherent, he wasn't in pain, and the fact that he had a nice, final day makes all of us in the Jeopardy! family feel much better." Trebek was diagnosed with stage-four pancreatic cancer more than a year ago; his final episode of Jeopardy! will air Christmas Day. [Page Six, Today]
2.
Beyoncé's daughter could potentially win a Grammy
Award-winning singer Blue Ivy Carter could be closing in on her first Grammy. The 8-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z is narrating the audiobook adaptation of Hair Love by Matthew A. Cherry, the author announced Monday. If that title sounds familiar, it's because Cherry's animated short based on the same story won an Oscar earlier this year. "Thanks to her narration of Hair Love, it is possible that Carter could be nominated next year for Best Spoken Word Or Non-musical Album at the Grammy Awards," W Magazine reports, noting that "if she were to win, she would be the youngest Grammy winner of all time." You can sample the first few seconds of the audiobook here. [W Magazine]
3.
Keith Richards doesn't 'wish to defy anyone's predictions' about when he'll die but 'I'll croak when I croak'
Asked about the Rolling Stones' plans for a 60th anniversary celebration in 2022, Keith Richards told GQ in a new interview that "the plans are to still actually all be alive." Relatable goal! The 76-year-old added that "at the moment, there are more problems than a Rolling Stones celebration. I'm very glad that we're all here, but I'll leave it at that if I can." The interviewer persisted by telling Richards, "People have been wondering in interviews when you're going to die for the last 50 years. How satisfying is it to still be here?" To which Richards replied: "Every day is a pleasure. I mean, I don't wish to defy anybody's predictions and I'm really not interested in them. But I'll croak when I croak and everybody will know." [GQ]
4.
Prince Harry blocked from ceremonial wreath-laying due to royal family drama
Because there are no limits to the pettiness of the British royal family, Prince Harry was reportedly denied permission to have a memorial wreath laid at the Cenotaph on his behalf on Remembrance Sunday in the U.K. this weekend. Harry first laid a wreath at the Cenotaph in 2009, when he was 25, but his personal request to Buckingham Palace this year was refused "on the grounds that he is no longer representing the monarchy," The Times reports. Harry is reportedly "deeply saddened by the decision," which comes after he and Meghan Markle exited the royal family and moved to California. Harry's wreath-laying, though, would not be stopped, with the couple visiting Los Angeles National Cemetery on Sunday instead, where Harry placed a wreath at the veteran's obelisk. [The Times, People]
5.
iZombie's Rahul Kohli chews out Katy Perry over her conciliatory post-election tweet
Katy Perry's message of post-election harmony didn't sit well with iZombie's Rahul Kohli, even as he insisted he has "no beef" with the singer. On Sunday, Perry shared that "the first thing I did when the presidency was called is text and call my family members who do not agree and tell them I love them and am here for them." But that sentiment rubbed the British actor the wrong way: "Those people voted for a man who incited violence and didn't care whether marginalized groups lived or died," he shot back. "THEY should be reaching out FIRST to apologize." Kohil added that "I have no beef with Katy whatsoever" and "I respect her … attitude towards unity. But her approach isn't mine and that's all." [Just Jared]