The daily gossip: Olivia Jade opens up about the college admissions scandal, Nigella Lawson invents a fun new way to pronounce 'microwave,' and more
Olivia Jade acknowledges her 'insane privilege' in 1st interview on college admissions scandal
Olivia Jade Giannulli is breaking her silence. The 21-year-old influencer and daughter of Lori Loughlin spoke out on Tuesday in an interview on Red Table Talk, her first since the 2019 college admissions scandal, when her parents pleaded guilty to paying $500,000 to get their daughters into college by having them falsely designated as crew team recruits. She expressed embarrassment that "I walked around my whole 20 years of life not realizing, 'You have insane privilege. You're like the poster child of white privilege, and you had no idea.'" Olivia Jade, who lost sponsors in the wake of the scandal, said she doesn't "deserve pity" but asked for "a second chance," ending the interview by saying she hopes to "move forward and do better." [Red Table Talk, The Week]
Nigella Lawson has invented a new way to pronounce 'microwave'
British English is weird. "Al-loo-men-eee-um" foil? And seriously, what's an "aubergine?" But English television cook Nigella Lawson took odd pronunciation to new heights when she explained to her audience on Monday night that she had warmed her milk in the "mee-crow-wah-vay." Now, they do generally say "microwave" with a mere three syllables in the U.K., so you might assume Lawson was just demonstrating the correct French (?) pronunciation. The real explanation is much simpler: "We deliberately mispronounce words in our house all the time. Such fun," tweeted one fan in response to the video, to which Lawson replied: "We do, too. Exactly that." Anyway, we're looking forward to when Lawson makes an açaí bowl with her blen-dee-air. [Vulture, Twitter]
Amanda Seyfried incorrectly assumed no one would watch a movie about a talking tree and raccoon
Amanda Seyfried turned down the role of Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy for at least two reasons: 1) She "didn't want to be part of the first Marvel movie that bombed." Seyfried herself thought the script was great, but wasn't sure anyone would want to "see a movie about a talking tree and a raccoon," she revealed on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast. 2) She also didn't want to go through the process of turning green because, "That seems like hell on earth." The actress now knows she was "clearly" wrong about the first one, but you'd have to ask Zoe Saldana, who ended up playing Gamora, about the second. [People, Comic Book]
Dolly Parton almost never takes off her high heels
RuPaul interviewed Dolly Parton for Marie Claire, and he quickly learned the singer takes dressing up to a whole new level. "See, you're a drag queen. Those are like costumes to you," Parton said. "This is my living self. I am a living drag queen," she said, revealing she always wears high heels. She wears them while cooking her husband breakfast (she needs them to reach the cabinets), and if there is ever an emergency (an earthquake, a need for an ambulance, etc.) she's not going to be seen without being "street ready." High heels make Parton feel like herself, but she can kick them off. "I'm comfortable in my own skin; I'm comfortable with my image," she said. "I dress for myself more than I do for somebody else." [Marie Claire]
Steve Buscemi was once stiffed on cab fare by Gilbert Gottfried
Steve Buscemi has been hit by a bus and a car, and stabbed in the neck by a stranger in a bar fight. But that's not even the worst of it: he was once stiffed on cab fare by Gilbert Gottfried. "I tried stand-up," Buscemi recalled to Page Six. "One night at the Improv, I got on and they gave me cab fare. I shared the cab with Gilbert Gottfried. I was so excited. He said like two words and we were to split the fare but, although I love him, he stiffed me." The two are now good friends — Gottfried had Buscemi on his podcast in 2015, where Buscemi recounted the same story. "It was like the most awkward cab ride," Buscemi said then. [Page Six]