The daily gossip: Olivia Jade opens up about the college admissions scandal, Nigella Lawson invents a fun new way to pronounce 'microwave,' and more

Dolly Parton almost never takes off her high heels

RuPaul interviewed Dolly Parton for Marie Claire, and he quickly learned the singer takes dressing up to a whole new level. "See, you're a drag queen. Those are like costumes to you," Parton said. "This is my living self. I am a living drag queen," she said, revealing she always wears high heels. She wears them while cooking her husband breakfast (she needs them to reach the cabinets), and if there is ever an emergency (an earthquake, a need for an ambulance, etc.) she's not going to be seen without being "street ready." High heels make Parton feel like herself, but she can kick them off. "I'm comfortable in my own skin; I'm comfortable with my image," she said. "I dress for myself more than I do for somebody else." [Marie Claire]