The daily gossip: The Cyberpunk 2077 release is not going well, Eminem apologizes to Rihanna, and more

Let's check in on how the release of Cyberpunk 2077 is going!

Cyberpunk 2077 was only one of the most-anticipated video games of 2020, what could go wrong? Well, one week after its release, the Keanu Reeves-starring role-playing game has been removed from the PlayStation Store by Sony, and the company offered refunds to people who purchased it after widespread complaints about how terribly it played on older devices. "We should have paid more attention to making it play better on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One," its developer, CD Projekt, said after it had already sold eight million pre-orders of the game. Cyberpunk's huge graphic requirements were the root of the frustrations; as Kotaku writer Ethan Gach reported last week, "I've spent an hour playing Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox One, and it hasn't been pretty." Or you could chalk this up to 2020 striking again. [NBC News, Kotaku]