Tom Cruise angrily rants on Mission: Impossible set over COVID-19 rule violation: 'If I see it again, you're f---ing gone!'

His mission was to berate those on set not following COVID-19 guidelines, and he sure did choose to accept it.
Tom Cruise was heard in leaked audio released by The Sun this week angrily reprimanding members of the Mission: Impossible 7 crew for not following the set's COVID-19 guidelines. According to the report, two members of the crew were seen standing close together on the movie's set in Britain, leading Cruise to yell that "if I see it again, you're f---ing gone!"
"That's it!" Cruise says. "No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f---ing homes because our industry is shut down. It's not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education! That's what I sleep with every night. The future of this f---ing industry!"
The seventh Mission: Impossible film was one of the biggest movies to go back into production amid the COVID-19 pandemic, having resumed in September after shutting down in February, The New York Times reports. Production was delayed in October, however, after 12 people on the set in Italy tested positive for COVID-19, according to Variety. After those cases, The Sun reports that Cruise "held crisis talks" with director Christopher McQuarrie, and he "keeps a constant eye out for rule-breakers" on the set.
Cruise during the rant described the Mission: Impossible set as the "gold standard," telling the crew that "they're back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us" and "if we shut down, it's going to cost people f---ing jobs, their home, their family." He also yells, "We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf---ers! I don't ever want to see it again!" Brendan Morrow
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has clashed with the career employees at the department she has led for the last four years, but she had a request for them in a department-wide meeting Tuesday addressing the shift to the incoming Biden administration. "Let me leave you with this plea: Resist," she said, according to a recording of the virtual meeting obtained by Politico. "Be the resistance against forces that will derail you from doing what's right for students. In everything you do, please put students first — always."
DeVos has blamed agency bureaucrats for getting in the way of her policy initiatives, and "political appointees at the Education Department also sought to investigate and punish career employees who they suspected of leaking information to the press," Politico notes. She told Reason magazine in the fall that the Education Department "has caused more problems than it solved." So it's not clear what kind of "resistance" she hopes those employees put up to President-elect Joe Biden's to-be-named education secretary. The Education Department did not respond to Politico's request for comment on the remark. Peter Weber
The leaders of the House and Senate said late Tuesday that they are optimistic about passing both a $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill to fund the federal government but also a COVID-19 relief package before adjourning for Christmas break. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) met at least twice Tuesday, in their first meaningful conversation in months.
"We're making significant progress and I'm optimistic that we are going to be able to complete an understanding some time soon," McConnell said after hours of intense haggling. "We're getting closer." Schumer said "we're exchanging paper and ideas back and forth, making progress, and hopefully we can come to an agreement soon." The leaders said Congress won't head home for the holidays until they pass their first coronavirus relief package since April. Government funding runs out on Friday night and Congress hopes to depart for the year at week's end.
"Senior lawmakers in both parties are optimistic that McConnell and Pelosi will reach a deal on a coronavirus package, but no one seems to know exactly what form that will take — just that it will be decided in the next 24 hours or likely not at all," Politico reports. Tuesday's negotiations focused on the overall price tags and components of the year-end deal, and the coronavirus package is expected to be based on a $748 billion proposal from the bipartisan group of moderate senators who broke the monthlong logjam.
That package includes money for vaccine distribution, small businesses, health care, and augmented unemployment benefits, but not the business liability shield demanded by McConnell or the funding for state and local governments sought by Pelosi and Schumer. It's not clear if the emerging package includes direct payments to Americans. McConnell said the liability and state and local financing can be hammered out in a new relief bill early next year. Peter Weber
President-elect Joe Biden won the election again Monday, this time at the Electoral College, Trevor Noah said on Tuesday's Daily Show. "Yes, for the 30th time, Donald Trump's attempts to undo the election have once again, finally, come to an end, and even some of his biggest enablers are accepting reality," including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), he said. "And you know Trump's luck has run out now that Mitch McConnell has conceded the election. Because forget Putin, if Mitch can't find a way to subvert American democracy, then it just can't be done."
"Palpatine-American Mitch McConnell" stood on the Senate floor Tuesday "and bravely faced a fact," Stephen Colbert said at The Late Show. "But some in the GOP are still struggling to mince words in a way that will appease He-Who-Shall-Not-Be-Named." Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) won the "award for the dumbest reply." With "their boss's boss," Putin, congratulating Biden, it's time for Republicans "to face their biggest fear: reality," Colbert said. "Not a great look for Senate Republicans when the guy who interfered in our election is like, 'Come on, he won. At a certain point, you guys are poisoning democracy — and not in the right way, with poison.'"
The Late Show did have a suggestion for GOP lawmakers having a hard time congratulating Biden.
Yes, "even Vladimir Putin knows it's over — and if someone who's had that much botox can accept reality, you can, too," Late Night's Seth Meyers told the hold-out GOP senators. "I mean, this can't be easy for him. This whole thing was his baby, and now's he's got to put up with sanctions and rebukes."
Putin recognizing Biden's victory is "a tough break for Trump," Jimmy Fallon said at The Tonight Show. "In just a few days, his Supreme Court and his supreme leader went against him," and "as if the news wasn't bad enough for Trump, moments later Rudy Giuliani popped into the Oval Office, like, 'Don't worry, boss, you still got me!'"
"The Trump Train has a lot of empty seats today," but most Republicans are "so scared of Donald Trump" they "still refuse to acknowledge" Biden's win, Jimmy Kimmel said at Kimmel Live. So Putin's acknowledgment "must have been a punch in the McRib," he said. "But wait, if Putin's offering a congratulatory handshake to Joe Biden, then what is Trump eating pellets out of?" Watch below. Peter Weber
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) finally acknowledged Tuesday that President-elect Joe Biden won the presidency on Nov. 3, congratulating Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on the Senate floor. More than 12 hours later, at 12:41 a.m., President Trump responded in a tweet that started with a third-person assertion that his allies are criticizing McConnell for congratulating Biden, then shifts to a plea that it's "too soon to give up." Trump has not publicly acknowledged his loss.
After the Electoral College certified Biden's decisive win Monday, Senate Republicans started acknowledging his victory, culminating with McConnell's congratulations. Trump believed up until the end that Republican state legislators would step in and upend the Electoral College and the will of the voters to overturn Biden's victory, Axios reports. He's now "depressed at the realization that his backers have given up on 2020," insisting he won by pointing at his pollster John McLaughlin's prediction that if he won more than 70,000 votes, he would be re-elected. Trump won 74.2 million votes, according to the latest tally, while Biden won 81.3 million. Peter Weber
While looking at Florida's COVID-19 death tally, the South Florida Sun Sentinel found a pattern suggesting the state "manipulated a backlog of unrecorded fatalities" so the daily death numbers were artificially low ahead of the November presidential election, the newspaper reported Tuesday.
There is a lag between the date a person dies of COVID-19 in Florida and the date the state reports the death as part of the public count. The Sun Sentinel found that with just a few exceptions, starting on Oct. 24, Florida stopped including deaths that occurred more than a month earlier in daily counts. It wasn't until Nov. 17, two weeks after the election, that these backlogged deaths were consistently included in the daily tally.
These deaths have "long formed a significant part of the daily totals in Florida" because it can take some time for death reports to make it from a doctor's office to the health department, the Sun Sentinel reports. For example, from Sept. 23 to Oct. 20, the state included in its daily tallies 1,128 deaths that took place at least one month earlier. This accounted for 44 percent of the deaths that were announced over those four weeks.
On Oct. 21, the state said it would start conducting additional reviews of each suspected COVID-19 death in Florida before adding it to the official count. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), a supporter of President Trump, has a history of downplaying the coronavirus pandemic, and the Sun Sentinel reports he has also speculated that the death statistics in the state were inflated. The Sun Sentinel said it asked several state officials about the data patterns, including the spokesman for the Florida Department of Health, and no one would comment.
Scott David Herr, a Florida computer scientist who tracks the state's daily COVID-19 data, told the Sun Sentinel "it's hard to know if there was a limitation around election time or random other things were happening. The Department of Health hasn't explained why lags have been inconsistent. When they keep changing whatever is going on behind the scenes, when the lags keep changing, that is where it gets confusing." Read more at the Sun Sentinel.Catherine Garcia
President Trump may be refusing to concede that he's leaving the White House in January, but first lady Melania Trump and the Secret Service are reportedly busy preparing for his post-presidency life at Mar-a-Lago, his private club in Palm Beach, Florida. There may be a hitch in that plan, though: the neighbors. And thanks to legal agreements Trump signed in the 1990s, they may be able to stop him from making Mar-a-Lago his next home, The Washington Post reports.
Trump's Mar-a-Lago neighbors sent a letter to the town of Palm Beach and the Secret Service on Tuesday demanding that the town notify Trump he can't reside at Mar-a-Lago because he signed away that right in 1993, the Post reports. Telling Trump he can't use Mar-a-Lago as his residence now will "avoid an embarrassing situation" in which the former president is ordered to leave after he moves in, the letter said.
Trump converted Mar-a-Lago into a private club in 1993 because he needed the money and the estate was expensive to maintain, the Post reports, but in order to get approval for the transformation, Palm Beach made him sign an agreement that no club member could stay at Mar-a-Lago more than 21 days a year or seven consecutive days, among other restrictions. His attorney promised at the time that Trump would not live at Mar-a-Lago.
"There's absolutely no legal theory under which he can use that property as both a residence and a club," Glenn Zeitz, a nearby Palm Beach homeowner, told the Post. "Basically he's playing a dead hand." Along with the 1993 agreement, the Post reports, Trump deeded development rights to the nonprofit National Trust for Historic Preservation, pledging to "forever" give up his right to develop Mar-a-Lago or use it for "any purpose other than club use."
Palm Beach has enforced the agreement sporadically, giving Trump special leeway while he served as president and frequently visited the property, but the 1993 deal could cause a special headache for the Secret Service, which strives to comply with all state and local laws in carrying out its protective duties. A Trump Organization spokesman told the Post "there is no document or agreement in place that prohibits President Trump from using Mar-a-Lago as his residence." Read more at The Washington Post. Peter Weber
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo found out what happens when you send out 900 invitations to an indoor holiday party during a pandemic that has killed at least 300,000 Americans: not that many people show up.
The Tuesday event for the families of diplomats in high-risk locations was hosted by Pompeo and his wife, Susan, in Washington, D.C. As of Monday night, only about 70 people had accepted their invitations, and even fewer showed up, two U.S. officials with knowledge of the matter told The Washington Post. Pompeo had been scheduled to speak, but canceled his address and had someone else deliver a message in his place, the Post reports.
Government health officials have urged people not to attend indoor gatherings amid the pandemic, and several lawmakers and the American Foreign Service Association, a nonpartisan union representing diplomats, asked Pompeo to cancel the party over concerns it would be a super-spreader event. The State Department had said masks would be required and social distancing enforced; photos obtained by the Post show a masked Santa greeting children, with maskless people sitting down to eat around him.
One woman, the wife of a diplomat now overseas, told the Post she RSVPed no on her invitation over worries that if she became sick, there wouldn't be anyone to take care of her children. "It was a completely irresponsible party to throw," she said. Catherine Garcia