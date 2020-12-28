The daily gossip: Hilaria Baldwin defends herself after being accused of pretending to be Spanish, Aunt Becky leaves prison, and more
1.
Hilaria Baldwin defends herself after being accused of faking her Spanish heritage
Hilaria Baldwin is defending herself after being accused of creating a fake Spanish persona, complete with an inconsistent accent. Last week, Twitter user Leni Briscoe appeared to expose the 36-year-old fitness instructor and wife of Alec Baldwin, who has claimed in the past that she was born in Spain and even apparently feigned forgetting the English word for "cucumber." On Sunday, Hilaria admitted she was born in Boston, that her given name is "Hillary," and said her accent is owed to when "I've been speaking a lot of Spanish." Alec Baldwin added, in his wife's defense, that the accusations were "a lot of s--t," but others seemed to take them seriously: as Amy Schumer quipped, "I get it. I went to Spain a couple times and loved it too." [NBC News, Page Six]
2.
Aunt Becky is officially out of prison
Lori Loughlin is returning home after two months of doing crafts and workout classes at the low-security federal correctional facility in Dublin, California. Aunt Becky pleaded guilty to her role in the college admissions scandal last May, and began serving her sentence on October 13; her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, received five months in prison. The couple were accused of paying $500,000 to get their daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli, into USC by passing them off as crew recruits, despite neither playing the sport. Earlier this month, on Red Table Talk, 21-year-old Olivia Jade said she now understands that she was "like the poster child of white privilege," and that she hopes to "move forward and do better." [Vulture, CNN]
3.
Cardi B threatens Peppa Pig
Cardi B is furious that Peppa Pig is encouraging her 2-year-old to mess up her expensive Uggs. On Instagram, Cardi ranted that Kulture Kiari Cephus has been watching the popular children's TV show, and "now everytime she sees a wetpuddle she wants to stomp on top of it. That sh*t gets me so tight ! F*Ckin up her Uggs … Deum you Peppa Pig … COUNT YOUR F*CKIN DAYS!" Someone might want to tell Cardi that the solution isn't necessarily threatening bodily harm on anthropomorphic British livestock, but perhaps not giving a 2-year-old things like an $8,000 Birkin bag and $100,000 necklace in the first place. [Just Jared]
4.
Wonder Woman 1984 breaks pandemic box office record, fast-tracking third installment
Within hours of Wonder Woman 1984 going up on HBO Max, Warner Bros. confirmed that it is fast-tracking Wonder Woman 3. Patty Jenkins will return to write and direct, with Gal Gadot reprising her role as the superhero Diana Prince. Despite mixed reviews, Wonder Woman 1984 earned the highest box-office opening of the pandemic with $16.7 million in ticket sales in the U.S. "As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of Wonder Woman 1984, we are excited to be able continue her story with our real life Wonder Women — Gal and Patty — who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy," Warner Bros. chair Toby Emmerich said this weekend. [The Verge]
5.
Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell welcome a baby girl named Powerful
Talk about a name to live up to! Nick Cannon and his girlfriend, Brittany Bell, announced that on Christmas, their family welcomed a baby girl who they've named Powerful Queen Cannon, having presumably rejected "Empowered Womxn Cannon" and "Capable Girlboss Cannon" as options. Bell, though, offered some insight into the unusual name, sharing on Instagram that her all-natural water birth experience was "nothing but POWERFUL," and having previously teased that "the love of our family is powerful." Baby Powerful is Cannon and Bell's second child together, joining their 3-year-old son Golden. Cannon also shares two 9-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey. [Bossip, Page Six]