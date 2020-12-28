The daily gossip: Hilaria Baldwin defends herself after being accused of pretending to be Spanish, Aunt Becky leaves prison, and more

Hilaria Baldwin defends herself after being accused of faking her Spanish heritage

Hilaria Baldwin is defending herself after being accused of creating a fake Spanish persona, complete with an inconsistent accent. Last week, Twitter user Leni Briscoe appeared to expose the 36-year-old fitness instructor and wife of Alec Baldwin, who has claimed in the past that she was born in Spain and even apparently feigned forgetting the English word for "cucumber." On Sunday, Hilaria admitted she was born in Boston, that her given name is "Hillary," and said her accent is owed to when "I've been speaking a lot of Spanish." Alec Baldwin added, in his wife's defense, that the accusations were "a lot of s--t," but others seemed to take them seriously: as Amy Schumer quipped, "I get it. I went to Spain a couple times and loved it too." [NBC News, Page Six]