The daily gossip: Beyoncé gives her friends the perfect gift to send off 2020, Archie speaks, and more

Archie wishes listeners of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's podcast a 'happy new year'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released the first episode of their new podcast on Tuesday, and it has one very, very special guest. No, it's not one of the 13 celebrities who "inspire" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and who were invited to contribute "audio diaries" to the episode, including Sir Elton John, tennis star Naomi Osaka, and Deepak Chopra. Rather, it was Meghan and Harry's son, 1-year-old Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who — at the end of the episode, and at the prompting of his parents — wishes listeners a "happy new year" before erupting into adorable giggles. The soundbite is particularly special since it's "only the third time that the Sussexes have shared their son with the public in 2020," BuzzFeed News reports. Listen here. [BuzzFeed News]