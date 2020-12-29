The daily gossip: Beyoncé gives her friends the perfect gift to send off 2020, Archie speaks, and more
1.
Beyoncé gifts friends a 2020-themed necklace with a not-so-subtle innuendo
Beyoncé is making her feelings on 2020 clear via a custom necklace she gifted to all of her girlfriends. The singer's cousin, Angie Beyince, posted a picture of the jewelry, which features a pendant spelling out 2020 in diamonds, with the first "0" elongated to resemble a middle finger. "When I opened it my eyes teared up because it is both Hilarious & Deeply Sentimental," Beyince wrote. "2020 has had ups and downs but over all its been a really weird and tuff year." While many of us will remember 2020 via traumatic experiences, Beyoncé's friends will remember the year with a diamond necklace. Here's hoping next year will warrant a more positive gift from Queen Bey and a more positive year for the rest of us mortals. [Cosmopolitan]
2.
Archie wishes listeners of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's podcast a 'happy new year'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released the first episode of their new podcast on Tuesday, and it has one very, very special guest. No, it's not one of the 13 celebrities who "inspire" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and who were invited to contribute "audio diaries" to the episode, including Sir Elton John, tennis star Naomi Osaka, and Deepak Chopra. Rather, it was Meghan and Harry's son, 1-year-old Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who — at the end of the episode, and at the prompting of his parents — wishes listeners a "happy new year" before erupting into adorable giggles. The soundbite is particularly special since it's "only the third time that the Sussexes have shared their son with the public in 2020," BuzzFeed News reports. Listen here. [BuzzFeed News]
3.
Constance Wu had a secret baby this summer
Secret babies are all the rage these days, and actress Constance Wu apparently got in on the trend over the summer, when she welcomed a daughter with her boyfriend, musician Ryan Kattner. "They are doing great, and they're so excited and happy," a source told E! News. The baby girl is the Crazy Rich Asians star's first child, though she never publicly revealed her pregnancy — in fact, Wu has been missing from Instagram since before the start of the pandemic. She last made major headlines in the spring of 2019, when she tweeted "f–-king hell" and that she was "literally crying" upon finding out that her show, Fresh Off the Boat, was renewed (it was eventually canceled, to her relief). [E! News]
4.
John Legend celebrates his birthday with a math competition
Ah, the dilemma of pandemic birthdays. Clubs are closed, gathering in restaurants isn't the best idea. So how does one celebrate? Well, if you're John Legend, you show off your math skills. The singer apparently loves math, so to celebrate his turning 42, wife Chrissy Teigen hosted a "math-off" competition. Teigen pulled out all the stops as host, donning a sparkly gown and microphone, while the contestants (Legend and a friend) wore "nerd" attire and worked hard to Jeopardy! music. The competition consisted of 40 sixth-grade math questions, and despite Legend quipping, "All the fractions and the exponents, I do not remember how to treat them," the birthday boy took home the coveted trophy. Does this "math-off" win make him the first EGOTM? [People]
5.
Billie Eilish mocks 100,000 fans who unfollowed her after she posted nude sketches: 'Y'all babies'
Billie Eilish isn't bothered by having lost 100,000 followers on Instagram — in fact, she's rolling her eyes. The 19-year-old pop star prompted the mass unfollowing after posting a page of her sketchbook to Instagram, which showed her NSFW drawings of female anatomy. "Lol i love boobs," the singer captioned the picture by way of explanation, later sharing her phone's lock screen, which also featured artwork of nude women. One of her fans noticed that all of Eilish's sharing on Instagram knocked her from 73 million followers to 72.9 million followers, prompting an amused response from Eilish. "LMFAOOO y'all babies smh," she teased. [The Daily Mail]