The daily gossip: 2021 will be the 'craziest party ever,' Jennifer Lopez is going to 'wash away' 2020 from her bathroom, and more

Jennifer Lopez to host virtual NYE afterparty from her bathroom

Everyone is counting on 2021 to be better than 2020, which is where Jennifer Lopez comes in: the singer plans to bring the good vibes to the stage when she welcomes the New Year on Thursday night. "It has been a difficult year for so many and we are hoping we can all start the new one with a positive and hopeful outlook," she told People. "New Year's Rockin' Eve in Times Square is such a symbolic event and we're excited to perform for everyone and keep this tradition going, even though it will look a little different this year." Lopez will additionally be hosting an afterparty with 1,000 fans on Zoom — from her bathroom. She plans to "symbolically [wash] away 2020," which at least is better than symbolically flushing it away. [People, Us Weekly]