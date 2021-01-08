The daily gossip: People can't get over this woman shushing Gayle King, Tiger Woods' former mistress is finally speaking out, and more

Tiger Woods' former mistress will speak out for first time in documentary Tiger

Tiger Woods' former mistress, Rachel Uchitel, will appear in the upcoming documentary about the famous golfer, Tiger, on HBO. "I have been silent for over a decade now, and I felt that it was really important to me to speak only once in my life because I have spent all these years letting people think what they want to think and say what they want to say," Uchitel, now 45, told Extra. Woods was famously linked to having an affair with a New York nightclub manager — Uchitel — in 2009, a scandal that was followed by more than half a dozen women admitting to trysts with the athlete and ultimately cratering his career. Uchitel was so vilified in the aftermath that she told Extra even Monica Lewinsky reached out to her in understanding. [Extra]