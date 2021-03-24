The daily gossip: The Cinnamon Toast Crunch shrimp saga keeps getting weirder, Evan Peters will play Jeffrey Dahmer, and more

Raven-Symoné to flex her eye for design on HGTV pilot

If you could gaze into the future, you might already know Raven-Symoné is headed back to the TV screen. The actress is using her vision to help the less clairvoyant avoid interior design disasters in an HGTV pilot show titled What Not to Design, a play on TLC's What Not to Wear. "Bad design prevents people from living well and truly enjoying their homes. My team and I are determined to show what to do — and what not to do — to create beautiful spaces," Symoné said in a press release. She'll meet with homeowners and help them decide which household items they should keep or sell before the home makeover. That is so Raven. [People]