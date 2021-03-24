The daily gossip: The Cinnamon Toast Crunch shrimp saga keeps getting weirder, Evan Peters will play Jeffrey Dahmer, and more
1.
Jensen Karp, Danielle Fishel, Seth Rogen, and the Cinnamon Toast Crunch shrimp
Jensen Karp, a comedian and avid Cinnamon Toast Crunch fan (he owns these shoes, and buys the bulk boxes) who helped launch Chance The Rapper's career, was not joking Monday when he tweeted a picture of shrimp tails he discovered in his cereal. His wife, Danielle Fishel (yes, Topanga from Boy Meets World) exerted extreme bravery and inspected the second cereal bag in the family pack, and found it was taped up and allegedly contained dental floss. General Mills is in denial mode, and now Karp is sending pieces both to General Mills and to a lab for DNA testing (for free — his shrimp "got a scholarship.") Seth Rogen helpfully chimed in, urging Karp to "call a f---king exorcist." For a complete list of the seafood-related coincidences in this developing story, click here. [Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times]
2.
Evan Peters cast as Jeffrey Dahmer in a Ryan Murphy show
Ryan Murphy is working on a new Netflix show, and yeah, you better believe he found a role for Evan Peters. In fact, it's a pretty big role, as Peters will reportedly be playing serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Murphy's new limited series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. According to Deadline, the show will be told mostly from the point of view of Dahmer's victims and explore the "police incompetence and apathy" in the case, and it's also "expected to touch on white privilege." At least, we think Peters is playing Dahmer. After WandaVision, we might never be fully confident we know what Peters' role is in any show ever again. [Deadline]
3.
Raven-Symoné to flex her eye for design on HGTV pilot
If you could gaze into the future, you might already know Raven-Symoné is headed back to the TV screen. The actress is using her vision to help the less clairvoyant avoid interior design disasters in an HGTV pilot show titled What Not to Design, a play on TLC's What Not to Wear. "Bad design prevents people from living well and truly enjoying their homes. My team and I are determined to show what to do — and what not to do — to create beautiful spaces," Symoné said in a press release. She'll meet with homeowners and help them decide which household items they should keep or sell before the home makeover. That is so Raven. [People]
4.
Helen Mirren will play a DC villain
In the future — or the present, really — every actor will be in a superhero movie universe for 15 minutes. The latest example? Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren has been cast in the DC sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods, where she'll be playing Hespera, daughter of Atlas and the film's main villain. That means, yes, it seems Mirren will be starring as an actual god, which sounds about right. She'll be joining a cast that includes Zachary Levi, who's back in the lead role, and West Side Story star Rachel Zegler. For Zegler, the news was apparently a bit much to take in, as she tweeted in all caps, "I'M GONNA BE IN A MOVIE WITH HELEN MIRREN?????" Relatable. [Variety]
5.
Smash Mouth is tweeting about baseball again
Smash Mouth, the California rock band known for covering both The Monkees' "I'm a Believer" and Bryce Harper's free agency, is back on the San Francisco Giants beat. Earlier this week, the band's official account tweeted its (their?) distress about the Bay Area baseball team's projected outfield roster. "Where's Hunter Bishop???" the band wrote, adding: "Don't even look at the Dodgers + Padres rosters. You will cry!" One fan slammed the tweet as "one of the worst Giants takes" he'd read "in awhile," dismissing Bishop as not even "our top OF prospect." Smash Mouth replied, "Yes, we know exactly who he is. He grew up about 20 [minutes] from us … You'd be surprised what we know about this team." Clearly someone just wants the hits to start coming and don't stop coming. [Twitter]