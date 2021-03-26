The daily gossip: Arrested Development stars pay tribute to Jessica Walter, Taylor Swift drops a new track, and more

Taylor Swift drops first unreleased Fearless-era track

Grab your best dress and a box of tissues, it's time to cry like you're Taylor Swift circa 2008. Swift released her first "From the Vault" song on Friday, titled "You All Over Me." The song, which features backing vocals from Maren Morris, will be included on Swift's upcoming re-record of her Grammy-winning album Fearless. "You All Over Me" was written during the era preceding Swift's sophomore album, back before then-19-year-old Swift had won her first Grammy. The original Fearless includes references to Swift's famous ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas and her not-so-famous exes from high school, in case anyone wants to mull over which ex gave her both the "best and worst day of June." Fearless (Taylor's Version) will be out in its entirety on April 9 and will include five more never before released tracks, so Swifties — prepare to eat. [People]