The daily gossip: Arrested Development stars pay tribute to Jessica Walter, Taylor Swift drops a new track, and more
1.
Arrested Development stars pay tribute to Jessica Walter
The stars of Arrested Development are among those mourning the loss of Jessica Walter, whose hilarious role as Lucille Bluth spawned more GIFs than we can count. Jason Bateman remembered the actress, who died on Wednesday, as "one of a kind," while Tony Hale wrote that her "talent and timing were unmatched," and David Cross said he was "privileged and very lucky" to have worked with her. Will Arnett also expressed his gratitude for having had a "front row seat to her brilliance," Mae Whitman remembered Walter as an "incredible inspiration," and Ron Howard thanked her for a "lifetime of laughs." Now, let's all go eat some $10 bananas and see a Star War this weekend in her honor. [BuzzFeed]
2.
Taylor Swift drops first unreleased Fearless-era track
Grab your best dress and a box of tissues, it's time to cry like you're Taylor Swift circa 2008. Swift released her first "From the Vault" song on Friday, titled "You All Over Me." The song, which features backing vocals from Maren Morris, will be included on Swift's upcoming re-record of her Grammy-winning album Fearless. "You All Over Me" was written during the era preceding Swift's sophomore album, back before then-19-year-old Swift had won her first Grammy. The original Fearless includes references to Swift's famous ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas and her not-so-famous exes from high school, in case anyone wants to mull over which ex gave her both the "best and worst day of June." Fearless (Taylor's Version) will be out in its entirety on April 9 and will include five more never before released tracks, so Swifties — prepare to eat. [People]
3.
Producer Benny Blanco accidentally kissed Beyoncé in front of Jay-Z
Everyone has had an awkward goodbye, (leaning in the same way for a hug, walking in the same direction) but never on Benny Blanco's level. The producer, who wrote songs including Katy Perry's "Teenage Dream" and Rihanna's "Diamonds", told Apple Music about the time he was hanging out with Beyoncé and Jay-Z in the Hamptons 10 years ago. Before he left, he leaned in to give Beyoncé a kiss on the cheek, but "missed a little bit" and "hit the corner of some sort of lip." Jay-Z was right next to him, and Benny said his life flashed before his eyes. Luckily, no one noticed and he survived to tell the tale. However, Chance The Rapper isn't buying it. [Insider]
4.
Meghan Markle bakes a very Meghan Markle cake
Meghan Markle is nothing if not always on brand. The Duke and Duchess's nonprofit foundation, Archwell, teamed up with World Central Kitchen for Women's History Month to provide meals in Chicago (not too far from her alma mater, Northwestern University). To thank the women involved with the meals, Markle baked them a naked lemon olive oil cake, with lemons from her Montecito, California garden — echoing her minimalist style. The couple sent a letter with the cake, which reads: "Our hope with this effort is to show that, when we all participate, even the smallest actions can have a ripple effect." Hopefully this inspires more people to bake cakes for each other — that would truly make for a better world. [People]
5.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend had sex at the DNC
Chrissy Teigen may have departed Twitter, but Chrissy Teigen TMI stories haven't gone anywhere. During a "Spill Your Guts" segment on James Corden's show, Teigen was asked to name the strangest place she and her husband John Legend have ever been intimate, and her answer didn't disappoint: she revealed they once had sex in a bathroom at the Democratic National Convention. She actually did previously reveal years ago that the two had sex at an unspecified "Obama thing," but she clarified to Corden it "wasn't, like, with" the Obamas "or near them." Oh, good to know! Hey, it could have been worse — at least the "Obama thing" wasn't referring to the State of the Union. [TMZ]