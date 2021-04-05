The daily gossip: Lil Nas X was into this morning's earthquake, the real reason Regé-Jean Page might be leaving Bridgerton, and more

Salma Hayek praises her pet owl's taste in wine

This weekend, the world celebrated the miracle of Salma Hayek discussing her pet owl in a chaotic interview with People. "I gave it to my husband as a Valentine's present and named her Kering because that's the name of his company and their symbol of the owl," Hayek said, as if this somehow explains inviting a winged predator of the night to live in her house. Admittedly, Hayek and the southern white-faced owl have a special bond: "When my husband is not in town, she sleeps in the room with me," Hayek said. She also revealed that Kering has turned into a bit of a sommelier. "Even though owls don't drink liquids because they take everything from their prey, she likes good wine, this one," Hayek said. [People]