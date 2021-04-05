who is aaron rodgers?
It sounds like Aaron Rodgers prepared pretty extensively to be Jeopardy's next guest host

1:36 p.m.

His team has won the Super Bowl, but now, Aaron Rodgers may be taking on his toughest challenge yet: pretending to be interested in Jeopardy! contestants' personal anecdotes.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback is set to begin a stint as Jeopardy! guest host on Monday. While he may seem like an unlikely pick, Rodgers has a relationship with the show, having won on Celebrity Jeopardy! in 2015.

It seems he's done quite a bit of preparation, too, telling ESPN he watched "hours and hours and hours of episodes" and took "pages and pages and pages" of notes.

"Literally, I studied for this like no other," Rodgers told ESPN. "I wanted to absolutely just crush it."

In fact, Rodgers recalled that producers seemed surprised he was "so prepared," explaining, "I think everyone was like, 'Whoa, OK, this guy kind of knows what he's doing here.'"

In an interview on the show's YouTube channel, Rodgers also recalled thinking when he was a contestant on the show that taking over for Alex Trebek when he retires would be "a dream job," and he described the nostalgia he has about watching Jeopardy! as a kid when it was "a staple" in his grandparents' house.

Following Trebek's death last year, Jeopardy! has brought in a series of guest hosts starting with Ken Jennings and followed by Mike Richards, Katie Couric, and, controversially, Dr. Oz. Like the past few guests, Rodgers will be hosting for two weeks, after which he'll be passing the baton over to CNN's Anderson Cooper. The show has yet to select a replacement for Trebek, but when asked in a USA Today interview whether he'd host the show permanently, Rodgers said, "Hell yeah, I would." Brendan Morrow

manchin speaks
Joe Manchin gives Biden's infrastructure proposal a thumbs down

1:11 p.m.
Joe Manchin.
LEIGH VOGEL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The country's most powerful senator has spoken.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), a moderate Democrat who more or less serves as the 50-50 upper chamber's swing vote these days, gave President Biden's infrastructure proposal — as it's currently written — a thumbs down on Monday. In a radio interview with West Virginia's MetroNews, Manchin said raising the corporate tax rate to 28 percent, as envisioned in the plan, is just too high, though he did say he could get behind a hike to 25 percent.

The senator claimed he wasn't alone, either. "There's six or seven other Democrats who feel very strongly about this," he said. "We have to be competitive, and we're not going to throw caution to the wind."

It appears the White House is preparing to eventually push the bill through without Republican support, but they will need Manchin on board no matter what, so his stance is crucial. Still, the latest development wasn't unexpected. It's likely Biden's proposal will go through numerous changes over the next several months, and by the time it's actually up for a vote on the Senate floor, it should look significantly different. Manchin, it seems, is just kicking off the negotiations. Tim O'Donnell

road to the Oscars
How the SAG Awards may have shaken up the 2021 Oscar race

11:54 a.m.
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Turner

The 2021 Oscars are now less than three weeks away. But don't lock in any predictions before checking out the big winners from the SAG Awards.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards were held on Sunday, offering key implications for the Academy Awards. For one, Chadwick Boseman and Daniel Kaluuya took home the best lead actor and supporting actor prizes, respectively, which may confirm them as unstoppable frontrunners in their Oscar categories.

Meanwhile, Minari's Youn Yuh-jung may have emerged as the Best Supporting Actress frontrunner after winning a SAG Award, gaining a key advantage despite Borat's Maria Bakalova having a Critics' Choice Award win under her belt. The biggest implication from the SAG Awards, though, may be Viola Davis' lead actress win. Some pundits argued Carey Mulligan was the Oscars' Best Actress frontrunner after she won at the Critics' Choice Awards, or possibly Andra Day after her Golden Globe victory. But now, could the momentum shift toward Davis?

This was the first time ever that all four SAG film acting winners were people of color, which could forecast the most diverse set of major Academy Award winners ever, Variety noted.

In the top SAG category, The Trial of the Chicago 7 gained a boost in Best Picture momentum by winning Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Notably, though, Nomadland wasn't nominated in that category, nor was Promising Young Woman, so the former movie's position as Best Picture frontrunner hasn't necessarily changed. Some pundits, though, saw the SAG Awards as an opportunity for Minari to prove itself as Nomadland's biggest Best Picture threat. But could that instead be The Trial of the Chicago 7?

Last year, Parasite's big SAG win previewed its upset Best Picture victory over 1917. At the same time, though, considering Chicago 7 was snubbed for Best Director at the Oscars, defeating Nomadland for Best Picture may be a challenge.

The 2021 Oscars are set for April 25. Brendan Morrow

Voting Rights
Marco Rubio sends scathing letter to MLB commissioner after league pulls All-Star Game from Atlanta

11:50 a.m.
Marco Rubio.
Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) is the latest Republican to lash out at Major League Baseball over its decision to pull the 2021 All-Star Game from Atlanta in response to Georgia's controversial new voting law, which critics say will suppress voters' rights.

Rubio penned a letter to MLB commissioner Rob Manfred on Monday, clearly aiming to paint the move as a hypocritical one. "I write to ask whether you intend to maintain your membership at Augusta National Golf Club," Rubio asked, referring to the famous golf club where the Masters is played every year. "As you are well aware, the exclusive members-only club is located in the State of Georgia."

The letter also focused on MLB's partnership to help grow the sport in China, and its engagement with the Cuban Baseball Federation. "Will you end your lucrative financial relationship with Tencent, a company with deep ties to the Communist Party" that "actively helps the Chinese government hunt down and silence political dissidents?," he added.

Rubio wrote that he has no expectations any of those changes will happen. The reason the league reacted the way it did to Georgia, he argued, is because it was "an easy way to signal virtues without significant financial fallout," while "speaking out against the Chinese Communist Party would involve a significant loss of revenue and being closed out of a lucrative market." Read the full letter here. Tim O'Donnell

infrastructure
Biden targets his infrastructure messaging at suburban women

10:44 a.m.
Joe Biden.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The White House is launching an aggressive campaign to sell its infrastructure plan to the American public, and suburban women will be a central target, Politico reports.

The coronavirus pandemic has been particularly difficult for suburban women, with many mothers forced to leave the workforce to take over childcare duties amid school closures. Other women have also had to look after ailing parents (expanded elder care is a major aspect of President Biden's proposal, with $400 billion designated to the sector.)

"There's no question that a lot of pieces of this package resonate with suburban women who have been juggling the needs of their families and their jobs during the last year," White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield told Politico. "The work-life balance is never an easy one to strike, but the demands that have been put on many families during the pandemic have made it nearly impossible for many women."

Of course, as Politico notes, suburban women also represent a key voting demographic that helped Democrats retake the House in 2018, as well as the Senate and White House in 2020. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
U.S. on pace to be 1st major country to vaccinate 75 percent of population

10:04 a.m.

How long will it take for the United States to administer COVID-19 vaccines to 75 percent of its population? Based on the current pace, about another three months, according to one projection.

As of Monday, Bloomberg's COVID-19 vaccine tracker showed that with over 3 million doses being administered in the U.S. on average each day, at this rate, it should take three more months to cover 75 percent of the population. That will be a key milestone considering Dr. Anthony Fauci has said achieving herd immunity should require vaccinating somewhere between 70 and 85 percent of the population, Bloomberg notes.

This puts the U.S. ahead of other major countries, according to this tracker, which estimates the United Kingdom will have vaccinated 75 percent of its population in five months based on its current pace. Israel, which according to The New York Times has been vaccinating its population faster than other countries, in this tracker is shown as reaching the 75 percent milestone in six months on its current pace.

Globally, the tracker shows 75 percent of the world population being vaccinated in 21 months, though Bloomberg notes the pace this is based on "is steadily increasing."

The United Arab Emirates, Malta, and Bermuda are also on pace to get to 75 percent in three months, while Seychelles is on pace to get there in two months, and Gibraltar is just one week away. Of course, vaccinating this percentage of the U.S. population in three months is also dependent on Americans continuing to take the vaccine and on the U.S. not seeing its vaccine rollout slow as in Israel.

The White House celebrated the latest data from Bloomberg's vaccine tracker, with White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain tweeting that when President Biden took office in January, "the global comparison did not look like this." The White House has eyed a goal of getting the United States "closer to normal" by the Fourth of July. Brendan Morrow

retaliation?
Amazon illegally fired 2 workers who criticized the company, labor board reportedly finds

8:13 a.m.
Amazon
Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

The National Labor Relations Board has reportedly found that Amazon illegally retaliated against two activist workers by firing them last year.

The labor board came to this conclusion regarding the firing of Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa in April 2020, telling both workers that "it would accuse Amazon of unfair labor practices if the company did not settle the case," The New York Times reported on Monday.

While working as designers for Amazon, Cunningham and Costa had criticized the company over the working conditions of warehouse workers and called on it to take greater action to fight climate change. Amazon fired them after threatening to do so over violations of its external communications policy.

Cunningham celebrated the labor board's reported finding as a "moral victory," telling the Times it "really shows that we are on the right side of history and the right side of the law." An Amazon spokesperson, meanwhile, said "we support every employee's right to criticize their employer's working conditions, but that does not come with blanket immunity against our internal policies, all of which are lawful." The spokesperson added that the workers were fired "not for talking publicly about working conditions, safety or sustainability but, rather, for repeatedly violating internal policies."

They weren't the only Amazon workers to allege they had been retaliated against by the company, though, as according to the Times, dozens of Amazon workers have spoken to the National Labor Relations Board in the past year. Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
India's surging COVID-19 outbreak includes new 'double mutant' variant

6:58 a.m.
Public health officials in Mumbai
Indranil Mukherjee/AFP via Getty Images

India's health ministry reported 103,558 new COVID-19 cases Monday, making India the second country to top 100,000 new cases in a single day. The other country to hit that level, the U.S, recorded more than 200,000 cases a day through much of December. India is inoculating more than 2 million people a day, but with 1.3 billion people, that works out to only 5 percent of its population getting a first dose of vaccine. India, a major vaccine manufacturing hub, slowed down exports of vaccine to focus on immunizing its population.

The epicenter of India's outbreak is Maharashtra state, home to Mumbai, which reported 57,074 new cases Sunday and ordered weekend lockdowns and nightly curfews in response. Some public health experts blame the mounting cases on erosion of the immunity acquired from previous infections, changed behavior, and deadlier and more contagious new variants. About 20 percent of new cases in Maharashtra have been found to include a new "double mutant" variant, which includes the E484Q and L452R mutations, according to India's health ministry.

Louisiana State University virologist Dr. Jeremy Kamil told BBC News he doesn't think the new double variant is more deadly or necessarily more transmissible. India's government says the variants are probably not responsible for the sharp rise in cases. Peter Weber

