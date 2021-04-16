The daily gossip: Chrissy Teigen is back on Twitter, Madison LeCroy weighs in on the J-Rod split, and more
1.
Chrissy Teigen returns to Twitter after discovering quitting actually 'feels terrible'
Chrissy Teigen has learned that Twitter is a little like Hotel California, in the sense that you can check out any time you like but you can never leave. After quitting Twitter in March, citing how the platform "no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively," Teigen reactivated her account on Friday morning. "Turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once," she tweeted, adding: "I choose to take the bad with the good!!" Congratulations to Teigen, who can now once again enjoy reading the occasional Dril tweet in exchange for being verbally abused all day by anonymous bots. [Twitter, The Week]
2.
Someone asked Madison LeCroy what she thinks of J.Lo and A-Rod's split
Best wishes were flying in the brouhaha that followed Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez changing their relationship status to "just friends." First, the pair put out a statement saying they "wish the best for each other," which is basically couplese for we are never, ever getting back together. Then someone thought to ask Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy — who was rumored to be FaceTiming A-Rod, and rather specifically claimed "he's never physically cheated on his fiancée with me" — what she thinks. "I wish them the best," LeCroy said. Maybe the only one not actively wishing J-Rod the best is Anthony Edwards, whose NBA team, the Minnesota Timberwolves, was just co-purchased by the former slugger. "Who is he?" Edwards inquired when asked about the ownership change, adding: "I don't know nothing about baseball." [Page Six, USA Today]
3.
Aidan will be in the Sex and the City reboot, even though Mr. Big won't be
We might not know many plot details yet about the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That, but now we do know that Aidan will be returning … while Mr. Big won't be. "I'm going to do the show," John Corbett, who plays Carrie's ex-fiancé, told Page Six. Asked how many episodes he'll appear in, Corbett added: "I think I might be in quite a few." That's major eyeball emoji news, because Chris Noth — who played Mr. Big, the man Carrie eventually marries in the first Sex and the City movie — supposedly won't be in the show. The last time we saw Aidan in Sex and the City 2, he was married and the father of three boys; notably, he and Carrie shared a kiss in Abu Dhabi before Carrie ran off. [Page Six]
4.
The woman who does hair for The View swears she isn't secretly sabotaging Meghan McCain
The View co-host Meghan McCain is notorious both for sharing her "oppressive conservative beliefs on daytime TV" and for her, uh, interesting hairstyles, which has resulted in some onlookers wondering if those two things might be related. "Everyone's convinced Meghan McCain's hair and makeup stylist secretly hates her," Queerty wrote last month, while someone else tweeted that "The View's hair and makeup team expressing their contempt for Meghan McCain every day is hilarious." The Cut at last spoke to said hairstylist, whose name is Carmen Currie and who swears the looks aren't intentional sabotage. "I'm not slapping something on her and being like, 'Take THAT!,'" Currie said. "I'm not telling her what to do all the time, it's not like that at all." McCain recently defended her looks as "just having fun." [The Cut, Vice]
5.
The first season of Amazon's Lord of the Rings show will cost more than any movie ever made
Amazon Studios' Lord of the Rings TV series will reportedly cost more than any movie ever made, with the first season alone ringing in at $465 million according to The Hollywood Reporter. That's more than Avengers: Endgame (estimated to have cost $356 million), and almost twice as much as Avatar; in fact, the first season of Lord of the Rings will cost almost $90 million more than the most expensive movie ever made, not adjusted for inflation. "This will be the largest television series ever made," said Stuart Nash, the minister for Economic Development and Tourism in Middle-earth (A.K.A. New Zealand). The price tag is especially surprising since it had previously been reported that Amazon was expected to spend $500 million on the show across multiple seasons, rather than just one. [The Hollywood Reporter, The Week]