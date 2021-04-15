The daily gossip: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are officially just friends, Colton Underwood is headed back to reality TV, and more
1.
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez break up — for real this time
Hope briefly reignited for J-Rod fans this spring after Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were spotted kissing in the Dominican Republic following reports that the pair had split. The couple were "working through some things," they said, while insiders told the gossip rags that "Jennifer is still in love with Alex." But some things just aren't meant to be: On Thursday, the couple confirmed that after four years together, "we have realized we are better as friends." The pair added that they will "continue to work together and support each other." But for anyone clinging to those words in the hope that love isn't dead, well, it sure seems final this time: J-Rod also "wish[ed] the best for each other," which is how you know it's really over. [Today, The Week]
2.
Colton Underwood is going to star in a reality TV series about living life publicly as a gay man
Former Bachelor Colton Underwood is getting his own Netflix reality TV show focused on living his life publicly as a gay man, Variety reports. The show — which follows Wednesday's news that Colton recently "came to terms" with his sexuality — will reportedly involve Olympian freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy serving as Underwood's "gay guide." Many celebrities voiced their support of Colton after his announcement on Wednesday, including Billy Eichner, who'd appeared on The Bachelor in 2019 and joked in the episode to Colton that "maybe you're the first gay Bachelor and we don't even know." Eichner celebrated Colton by sharing the clip and writing, "If you're gay, be gay!" Colton replied to Eichner, writing: "Love you. Love this (now) and now I love being gay." [Variety, Deadline]
3.
Kanye West wants to date an artist next
Must love Degas? Kanye West is reportedly already thinking about who will replace Kim Kardashian once the couple finalizes their divorce, with a source telling Page Six that the rapper wants his next relationship to be "with an artist and a creative person" so they can "speak the same language to each other." As Page Six points out, West has previously likened himself to Michelangelo and Picasso, and claimed that he is "unquestionably, undoubtedly, the greatest human artist of all time." He might have some competition, though, if his daughter North West keeps it up. [Page Six]
4.
At least Prince Philip wasn't 'bored' when he died!
May we all find comfort in the fact that the U.K.'s Prince Philip, a man who spent all but five months of his 99 years on Earth as a titled royal, did not die "bored." According to reports, the Duke of Edinburgh passed away "peacefully" at Windsor Castle, with his final moments "filled with his favorite things," according to the International Business Times. It was supposedly an experience markedly different from his hospitalization in February, which the consort found "inordinately boring." Life also remains as zesty as ever for the rest of the living royals, who will reportedly be forbidden from wearing military uniforms to Philip's funeral as to avoid making things awkward for Prince Harry, who was stripped of his honorary military titles last year in retaliation for giving up royal duties. [International Business Times, The Associated Press]
5.
Mads Mikkelsen reportedly joins the cast of Indiana Jones 5
Yet another movie franchise is about to go Mads. Actor Mads Mikkelsen has joined the cast of the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones film, Deadline reported on Thursday. He'll be starring opposite Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who recently landed the role of the female lead, as well as, of course, Harrison Ford himself. Details about Mikkelsen's character in the movie weren't revealed — though fans were quick to speculate he could be the antagonist. This is, of course, just the latest big movie series that Mikkelsen can add to his resume after previously having roles in Star Wars, James Bond, and Marvel Cinematic Universe movies — and he's also set to replace Johnny Depp in the Harry Potter spin-off series Fantastic Beasts. What a life! [Deadline, The Week]