The daily gossip: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are officially just friends, Colton Underwood is headed back to reality TV, and more

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez break up — for real this time

Hope briefly reignited for J-Rod fans this spring after Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were spotted kissing in the Dominican Republic following reports that the pair had split. The couple were "working through some things," they said, while insiders told the gossip rags that "Jennifer is still in love with Alex." But some things just aren't meant to be: On Thursday, the couple confirmed that after four years together, "we have realized we are better as friends." The pair added that they will "continue to work together and support each other." But for anyone clinging to those words in the hope that love isn't dead, well, it sure seems final this time: J-Rod also "wish[ed] the best for each other," which is how you know it's really over. [Today, The Week]