The daily gossip: Internet sleuths cast doubt on North West's art skills, Michelle Obama's new costars are puppets, and more

Michelle Obama to star in a Netflix cooking show featuring puppets

Michelle Obama is getting her chef's hat and taste buds ready for a mouthwatering new kids show. Waffles + Mochi, a new children's cooking show on Netflix, will star the former first lady as a supermarket owner alongside the titular puppet characters, who "dream of being chefs ... and with a little help from Michelle Obama, they go on food adventures all over the world," Netflix said. Obama characterized the show as "an extension of my work to support children's health as first lady," and added "I wish a program like this had been around when my girls were young." The Obamas signed a production deal with Netflix in 2018, and a Netflix documentary produced by their company Higher Ground Productions, American Factory, won an Oscar in 2020. Next stop, an Emmy? [CNN, The Week]