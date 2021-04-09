Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge will star opposite Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones 5

Don't be surprised to see some fourth-wall-breaking glances at the camera when Indiana Jones returns next summer.

Lucasfilm announced Friday that Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the Emmy-winning creator and star of Fleabag, will star opposite Harrison Ford in the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones movie. Details about her role weren't officially announced, though Deadline reported she'll be playing the movie's female lead.

The studio also confirmed that composer John Williams will once again return to score the movie. Ford was already on board to star as Indiana Jones in this sequel, which will be the series' first installment not directed by Steven Spielberg. Instead, Logan's James Mangold will direct it, though Spielberg is still on board as a producer.

This actually won't be Waller-Bridge's first collaboration with Lucasfilm, as she previously played Lando Calrissian's droid companion L3-37 in 2018's Solo: A Star Wars Story. The plot of this long-awaited fifth Indiana Jones still hasn't been revealed, although given Ford is approaching his 80s, it's been speculated it could involve Indy finally hanging up his whip. Could he, perhaps, pass it on to Waller-Bridge's character for future sequels?

The movie, according to Deadline, is looking to begin production this summer, and it's slated to hit theaters in July 2022. Given that it's already been delayed multiple times and was once scheduled to debut in 2019, though, not getting too attached to that release date might be wise. Brendan Morrow