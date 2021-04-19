The daily gossip: Demi Lovato is sparring with a frozen yogurt company, lip readers dish on what Prince William and Prince Harry said to each other, and more
Demi Lovato is in a battle with a frozen yogurt company
Demi Lovato has found her hill to die on, and it's sugar-free frozen yogurt. The singer, who has been open about her struggles with bulimia, slammed Los Angeles-based frozen yogurt company The Bigg Chill for selling what she described as "triggering" foods. "Finding it extremely hard to order froyo from @thebiggchillofficial when you have to walk past tons of sugar free cookies/other diet foods before you get to the counter," she wrote on Instagram. The Bigg Chill fired back, explaining that "we carry items for diabetics, Celiac disease, vegan, and of course have many indulgent items as well." But Lovato persisted: "You can find a way to provide an inviting environment for all people with different needs. Including eating disorders," she pointed out, adding: "Don't make excuses, just do better." [Page Six]
Page Six brought in lip readers to figure out what Prince Harry and Prince William said to each other
Prince Harry is in England, a place he presumably doesn't want to be since he sparked a monarchical crisis and 15 month-long news cycle just trying to get away the first time. He presumably especially doesn't want to be there now, since he recently went on television to tell the world that his "relationship" with his brother, Prince William, "is 'space' at the moment," and that William's wife, the future queen consort of England, made Meghan Markle cry before her wedding. Thankfully, this is what we have lip readers for! While attending Prince Philip's funeral, Harry was spotted making inaudible small talk with his older brother. "Prince William told his brother … that the service 'was great' — to which his sibling replied that 'it was as he wanted it,'" Page Six reports. Riveting stuff! Seems very awkward! [Page Six]
Pete Davidson just wants the kids to know that Jake Paul is a 'piece of s--t'
Pete Davidson finally did what we've all wanted to do, or (more probably) have done: Call YouTuber Jake Paul a "piece of s--t." This weekend, the SNL star hosted a boxing match between MMA fighter Ben Askren and Paul. The timing of the show was uncomfortable enough — Paul, 24, was recently accused of sexual assault by TikToker Justice Paradise, which he denied at length — but Davidson didn't cut him any slack. Davidson asked Paul how he was "feeling" about the allegations, to which Paul replied, "Bro, you can't joke around about that." Later Davidson interviewed Askren, who told him: "Even if Jake Paul is a decent fighter, he's still a s--tbag of a human being." Davidson agreed: "That's the message we're trying to get to the kids," he said. "That [Paul] is a piece of s--t." [Vulture, Triller Fight Club]
Anderson Cooper is the latest guest host of Jeopardy!
And now … here is another guest host of Jeopardy! Starting Monday, CNN's Anderson Cooper will step in for two weeks as the latest in a series of guest hosts brought in since Alex Trebek's death. In an interview prior to his debut, Cooper described himself as a huge fan of the show and acknowledged being "nervous" about his stint. "Whoever leads this show forward, there's certainly big shoes to fill," Cooper said in his interview — albeit not exactly in reference to Aaron Rodgers, the quarterback whose size-14 shoes Cooper will immediately follow. Since Trebek's death, Jeopardy! has been hosted by Rodgers as well as former champion Ken Jennings, Jeopardy! producer Mike Richards, journalist Katie Couric, and TV host Dr. Oz. Meanwhile, calls for LeVar Burton to host continue to fall on deaf ears. [Jeopardy!, The Week]
Simu Liu is having 'THE BEST BIRTHDAY EVER'
Marvel Studios on Monday debuted the teaser trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, its very first superhero movie centered around an Asian lead. Simu Liu stars as the titular Marvel superhero, who is living in America after training to become an assassin under his father. For Liu, it's surely a bit surreal debuting as the character after tweeting at Marvel calling for an Asian superhero way back in 2014 — only to himself become the very hero he was looking for. Besides, today just so happens to be Liu's birthday. And as far as birthday presents go, this was a pretty good one; or, as Liu put it, "THIS IS THE BEST BIRTHDAY EVER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" [Marvel, The Week]