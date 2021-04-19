The daily gossip: Demi Lovato is sparring with a frozen yogurt company, lip readers dish on what Prince William and Prince Harry said to each other, and more

Page Six brought in lip readers to figure out what Prince Harry and Prince William said to each other

Prince Harry is in England, a place he presumably doesn't want to be since he sparked a monarchical crisis and 15 month-long news cycle just trying to get away the first time. He presumably especially doesn't want to be there now, since he recently went on television to tell the world that his "relationship" with his brother, Prince William, "is 'space' at the moment," and that William's wife, the future queen consort of England, made Meghan Markle cry before her wedding. Thankfully, this is what we have lip readers for! While attending Prince Philip's funeral, Harry was spotted making inaudible small talk with his older brother. "Prince William told his brother … that the service 'was great' — to which his sibling replied that 'it was as he wanted it,'" Page Six reports. Riveting stuff! Seems very awkward! [Page Six]