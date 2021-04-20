The daily gossip: Kim Kardashian is supposedly being barraged by royals wanting to date her, Bad Bunny tix might be more precious than vaccine appointments, and more

I am begging you to let Mads Mikkelsen order his Coca-Cola in peace

You might know Mads Mikkelsen for playing the villains in Casino Royale and Doctor Strange, or for his pitch-perfect performance as the titular cannibal in NBC's Hannibal — or perhaps even for his performance in the Oscar-nominated Danish film Another Round. But according to Mikkelsen, the fact that you know him at all has ruined his ability to order a dang drink. "All of a sudden … everybody recognized me," Mikkelsen told Vulture. "And I was fairly old at that point: 30-something. Since then, I've never bought a normal Coca-Cola. It's always like, 'Here's your cola, Master Mads,' or 'Get your f--king Coke, and get out of my shop.' There's no neutral Coca-Cola anymore. They all serve me in a special way, with hate or with love." [Vulture]