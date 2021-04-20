The daily gossip: Kim Kardashian is supposedly being barraged by royals wanting to date her, Bad Bunny tix might be more precious than vaccine appointments, and more
Kim Kardashian is 'keeping an open mind' about all the billionaires, royals, and actors trying to date her
Kim Kardashian is dropping hints that she's single. An anonymous source who is definitely not Kris Jenner told Page Six that Kim is already fielding suitors now that she's newly split from her husband, Kanye West. "People are reaching out through mutual friends and people that she's worked with to set her up with everyone from royal family members to A-list actors to athletes to billionaire CEOs," the source said, additionally confirming that people are actively sliding into Kim's DMs. (West, meanwhile, is sorting through artists for his next girlfriend). Going on her third divorce, Kim is supposedly "not looking for anyone right now," according to the source, although she's "keeping an open mind" — you know, in case the right prince comes along. [Page Six]
Bad Bunny leads the post-pandemic tour boom
Bad Bunny is stepping out of the ring and onto the stage in 2022 (apparently via a semi-trailer). Pre-sale tickets for the Grammy winner's El Último Tour del Mundo 2022 went live on April 15, and set the record for the fastest-selling tour on Ticketmaster since 2018's Beyoncé and Jay-Z On the Run II. After a year without live concerts, eager fans bought more than 600,000 tickets in a week, and the scalping market is booming, with tickets selling for an average of 10 times their original price. Fans joked it was more difficult to get Bad Bunny tickets than a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. The North American tour kicks off in February 2022 and runs through April, and is projected to make between $63 million and $84 million. [Variety, Billboard]
I am begging you to let Mads Mikkelsen order his Coca-Cola in peace
You might know Mads Mikkelsen for playing the villains in Casino Royale and Doctor Strange, or for his pitch-perfect performance as the titular cannibal in NBC's Hannibal — or perhaps even for his performance in the Oscar-nominated Danish film Another Round. But according to Mikkelsen, the fact that you know him at all has ruined his ability to order a dang drink. "All of a sudden … everybody recognized me," Mikkelsen told Vulture. "And I was fairly old at that point: 30-something. Since then, I've never bought a normal Coca-Cola. It's always like, 'Here's your cola, Master Mads,' or 'Get your f--king Coke, and get out of my shop.' There's no neutral Coca-Cola anymore. They all serve me in a special way, with hate or with love." [Vulture]
Trump apparently gave Waka Flocka Flame a lifetime achievement award
Waka Flocka what now? Apparently Donald Trump is a fan of Waka Flocka Flame, because the Atlanta rapper received a lifetime achievement award from the former president last week, TMZ reported Tuesday. Waka was specifically awarded for humanitarianism and philanthropy pertaining to his work with the Chicago-based non-profit Daughters of Destiny; Trump signed the certificate before he left office, but Waka only just received the accompanying medal and paperwork this month. "I just want to thank President Trump for recognizing me," Waka wrote on Instagram, adding: "S/O to my president!!!" Waka has notably come around on Trump in recent years, after having once pulled down his pants and used a Trump jersey to wipe himself during a concert in 2017. [TMZ, Billboard]
Riz Ahmed proposed to Fatima Farheen Mirza with Scrabble letters
After a picnic in the park during lockdown, Riz Ahmed and Fatima Farheen Mirza, who met writing at a cafe and sharing an outlet for their laptops, decided to play a game of Scrabble, with a twist. "I did that corny thing where I stole all the correct letters up and spelled out 'Will you marry me?'" Ahmed said in an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. But his proposal wasn't met with an immediate yes. "Maybe the way I proposed didn't help because she's a novelist, she's amazing with words," Ahmed said. "She looked up and was like, 'You're joking.'" It ended well, as the pair recently married in an intimate backyard wedding, solidifying their position as the sweetest couple ever. [People]