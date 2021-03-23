The daily gossip: Bad Bunny is headed to the WrestleMania ring, Prince Harry has a weird new job, and more

The Oscars will apparently not have a 'single' host again

Will anybody ever host the Oscars again? Maybe, but apparently not this year. Next month's Academy Awards are expected to not have a "single host," though the show will make use of "high-profile presenters," Deadline reports. This will be the third straight year of host-less Oscars, after Kevin Hart stepped down from the 2019 ceremony over homophobic tweets and the Academy simply never replaced him. That year's Oscars actually went pretty well, and the Academy has yet to bring in an emcee since. You might think this year's mid-pandemic show would require one to steer the ship, but maybe this is for the best. After all, as Jimmy Kimmel joked during his 2020 Emmys monologue, "You can't have a virus without a host." [Deadline]