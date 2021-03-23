The daily gossip: Bad Bunny is headed to the WrestleMania ring, Prince Harry has a weird new job, and more
1.
Bad Bunny is headed to the WrestleMania ring
Bad Bunny is giving us whiplash. He's now climbed to the top of the music world with his Grammy win for Best Latin Pop or Urban Album, so of course his logical next step is to... join WrestleMania? Bad Bunny's latest move is thanks to wrestler The Miz, who challenged him to meet him in the ring. In response, Bad Bunny smashed a guitar into the wrestler, and said "I accept your challenge, b--ch." Despite his day job as a musician, Bad Bunny is no stranger to the ring, so the fight is anyone's game. The Showcase of the Immortals will take place April 10 and 11. [Vulture, WWE]
2.
Prince Harry gets a new gig as a 'chief impact officer'
Prince Harry is lining up a new gig. The erstwhile working royal is set to become "chief impact officer" at BetterUp Inc., a coaching and mental health startup. Harry said his goal as chief impact officer is to, well, "create impact in people's lives." Contrary to what you might assume, BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux said this will actually be a "meaningful and meaty" role. Harry is reportedly expected to advocate on mental health topics in the job, among other duties, and he says he's actually been working with a BetterUp coach himself, someone who has "given me sound advice and a fresh perspective." Could that person's name perhaps rhyme with Schmoprah Schminfrey? [The Wall Street Journal, The Week]
3.
Seth Rogen is fulfilling his cool uncle destiny
Seth Rogen is the cool uncle you've always wanted — hilarious, artsy, and has a way with "house plants." Apparently Steven Spielberg senses Rogen's Cool Uncle Energy, too, as he is set to play the director's "favorite uncle" in an upcoming movie inspired by Spielberg's childhood in Arizona. Michelle Williams is set to play Spielberg's mother. The film will be Spielberg's next project following West Side Story, which Rogen is decidedly not starring in, as he claims he "can't sing or dance" and has trouble talking — adding humble to his list of cool uncle attributes. [Just Jared]
4.
Disney gives up on releasing Black Widow exclusively in movie theaters
Black Widow will see you in a minute — on streaming. On Tuesday, Disney revealed it has finally given up on the idea of releasing Marvel's blockbuster Black Widow exclusively in movie theaters, and will instead debut the film in theaters and on Disney+ for $30 at the same time. Disney also gave the film yet another (though probably final) delay, moving it from May 7 to July 9. It was a blow to movie theaters, one that seemed to signal Disney isn't fully confident that moviegoing will return to the pre-pandemic normal in the immediate future — and that bringing audiences back in droves this summer might be too challenging even for one of Earth's mightiest heroes. [Variety, The Week]
5.
The Oscars will apparently not have a 'single' host again
Will anybody ever host the Oscars again? Maybe, but apparently not this year. Next month's Academy Awards are expected to not have a "single host," though the show will make use of "high-profile presenters," Deadline reports. This will be the third straight year of host-less Oscars, after Kevin Hart stepped down from the 2019 ceremony over homophobic tweets and the Academy simply never replaced him. That year's Oscars actually went pretty well, and the Academy has yet to bring in an emcee since. You might think this year's mid-pandemic show would require one to steer the ship, but maybe this is for the best. After all, as Jimmy Kimmel joked during his 2020 Emmys monologue, "You can't have a virus without a host." [Deadline]