Prince Harry gets a new gig as 'chief impact officer' at mental health startup

In the wake of his bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry is lining up a new gig.

Harry, who alongside his wife Meghan Markle stepped back as a senior member of the royal family last year, is set to become "chief impact officer" at BetterUp Inc., a coaching and mental health startup, The Wall Street Journal reported. Harry told the Journal he hopes to "help create impact in people's lives," adding that "proactive coaching provides endless possibilities for personal development, increased awareness, and an all-round better life."

BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux said Harry's role will actually be "meaningful and meaty," and according to the Journal, the former working royal is expected to "advocate publicly on topics related to mental health" in the job, as well as weigh in on product strategy decisions and on charitable contributions. He's reportedly also likely to spend time at the company's San Francisco office once doing so is safe and attend meetings and events. This is the latest business move for Harry after he and Meghan signed major production agreements with Netflix and Spotify.

Harry and Meghan recently spoke with Winfrey about their decision to step back as working royals, and their interview included the revelation that Meghan experienced suicidal thoughts after she joined the royal family. She alleged she tried to get help, feeling she needed to "go somewhere," but was told "that it wouldn’t be good for the institution."

"Often because of societal barriers, financial difficulty, or stigma, too many people aren't able to focus on their mental health until they're forced to," Harry told the Journal. "I want us to move away from the idea that you have to feel broken before reaching out for help."

Harry also said he's actually been using the BetterUp app himself for months, revealing he personally matched with a coach who "has always given me sound advice and a fresh perspective." Brendan Morrow