Harry and Meghan sign production deal with Netflix

12:02 p.m.
Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex wave as they leave Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.
Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are teaming up with Netflix.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed a multiyear production deal with the streaming company, The New York Times reports. They will reportedly produce documentaries, feature films, scripted shows, and children's programming for Netflix under a new production company of theirs.

"Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope," they said. "As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us."

Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos in a statement said, "We're incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere."

This comes after Harry and Meghan announced earlier this year they would be stepping back as senior members of the British royal family. It's also the latest high-profile production deal announced by Netflix, which previously signed one with former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama. A documentary from the Obamas' production company won an Oscar earlier this year. Brendan Morrow

Ed Markey's winning deal with the left

11:34 a.m.
Author: Ryan Cooper
Ryan Cooper

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) capped off a remarkable underdog campaign to retain his seat by resoundingly defeating Rep. Joe Kennedy III in Tuesday's Democratic Party primary — the first time in Massachusetts history that a Kennedy has lost a statewide race.

Markey did have the advantage of incumbency, but early polling showed him trailing the challenger by a considerable margin. The only thing that changed over the last several months was how Markey turned squarely to the left. As Paul Blest writes at Discourse Blog, in some ways this was an odd development. Markey's record is that of a domestic liberal who has been a loyal team player, and he therefore has taken a lot of awful votes, like in favor of the Iraq War.

However, there is one big exception. Markey was a co-sponsor of the Green New Deal, by far the most ambitious climate policy proposal ever introduced in Congress. As Rachel Cohen writes at The Intercept, this gave him real credibility on the left. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) and the Sunrise Movement endorsed him early, and Markey leaned heavily into lefty messaging, especially on climate. He shot a slick video talking up his earlier record of quite ambitious progressivism, which needled Kennedy about his family's most famous line: "It's time to start asking what your country can do for you."

Kennedy, meanwhile, could not articulate a clear reason why he was running. The true answer was obvious — he is ambitious and wants more power — but even political royalty needs a plausibly selfless rationale in a democracy. Given that he and Markey were so similar, why didn't he, say, run for governor to beat the actual Republican incumbent?

With this victory, Markey's whole political tone has changed. As Blest writes, he now sounds much more like Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders than he did before. He has the record and air of someone with progressive instincts who took some distasteful votes because he thought it couldn't be avoided. Perhaps that was wrong at the time, but now that the left has saved his bacon, he has the freedom — and the obligation — to pay back their support. Ryan Cooper

Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Trump told her to 'take one for the team' after Kim Jong Un seemingly winked at her

11:16 a.m.
Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

If it weren't already clear, President Trump should absolutely, positively not be handing out dating advice.

In her memoir Speaking for Myself out next Tuesday, former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders describes how North Korean leader Kim Jong Un seemingly winked at her while she was taking notes for Trump during a meeting. And when she told Trump what happened, he suggested a bit of unorthodox diplomacy, The Guardian reports via the book.

During Trump and Kim's 2018 summit in Singapore, the two leaders talked about women's soccer and shared some Tic Tacs after Trump assured Kim they weren't poison, Sanders writes in the book. Sanders took notes during their discussions and when she looked up from them, she "notice[d] Kim staring at me. We made direct eye contact and Kim nodded and appeared to wink at me. I was stunned. I quickly looked down and continued taking notes." Sanders goes on to write that "All I could think was, 'What just happened? Surely Kim Jong Un did not just mark me!?'"

When Sanders, Trump, and then-Chief of Staff John Kelly Trump's limo, she told them what happened. "Kim Jong-un hit on you! He did! He f---ing hit on you!" Trump apparently responded. Sanders told Trump to stop, but he just went on with the jokes. "Well, Sarah, that settles it. You're going to North Korea and taking one for the team! Your husband and kids will miss you, but you'll be a hero to your country!" Huckabee recalls Trump saying. Kelly and Trump then "howled with laughter," Sanders writes, and the car drove away. Read more at The Guardian. Kathryn Krawczyk

Putin critic Navalny was poisoned with a chemical nerve agent, Germany says

11:02 a.m.
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands near law enforcement agents in a hallway of a business centre, which houses the office of his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), in Moscow on December 26, 2019.
DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images

A chemical nerve agent was used to poison Alexei Navalny, prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Germany says.

The Russian opposition leader was hospitalized last month after falling ill on a flight to Moscow, and after he was transferred to a hospital in Germany, a spokesperson for German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday said tests conducted at a German military lab found "proof without doubt of a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group," The Associated Press reports. The press secretary for Navalny's anti-corruption organization previously said that "we suspect that Alexei was poisoned by something mixed into [his] tea."

Russian doctors had claimed that Navalny wasn't poisoned, but a German hospital later said he was, and that he was suffering from "intoxication by a substance from the group of cholinesterase inhibitors." Novichok was used in 2018 to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, AP notes.

The German spokesperson on Wednesday described it as "startling" that Navalny was "the victim of an attack with a chemical nerve agent in Russia," reports CNN, also saying the "federal government condemns this attack in the strongest possible terms" and that "we hope for a full recovery." Brendan Morrow

The owner of a destroyed Kenosha store refused to meet with Trump. So Trump replaced him with a former owner.

10:21 a.m.

Tom Gram got a big surprise when he watched President Trump's visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday.

Gram's century-old camera store burned down last week amid protests and unrest in Kenosha, and when Trump planned a visit, the White House asked Gram for a meeting. Gram refused, but that didn't stop the shop from becoming a stop on Trump's tour, Milwaukee NBC News affiliate TMJ4 reports.

When the White House called Gram on Monday and asked him to be part of a tour of destroyed businesses in Kenosha, he said no. "I think everything he does turns into a circus and I just didn't want to be involved in it," Gram said of Trump. But Rode's Camera Shop, which Gram bought from the Rode family eight years ago, still showed up on TV with the president. Instead of meeting with Gram, Trump met with former owner John Rode III and even introduced him as the "owner of Rode's Camera Shop." Rode reportedly still owns the building, but not the business.

Kenosha has seen constant protests after police shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, eight times in the back while he was getting into his car. He is still hospitalized and paralyzed from the waist down. The protests have turned violent and destructive at night as armed vigilantes have come to downtown Kenosha purporting to defend the city. A 17-year-old seemingly affiliated with these militia groups was charged with allegedly shooting and killing two protesters and injuring a third.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) and Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian (D) both asked Trump not to come on Tuesday, but he showed up anyway. Kathryn Krawczyk

Tiger King's Carole Baskin is going on Dancing With the Stars

9:26 a.m.
Carole Baskin
Netflix

The expanded Tiger King universe is set to continue, this time on Dancing With the Stars.

Carole Baskin, one of the subjects of Netflix's hit documentary series Tiger King, has joined the cast of Dancing With the Stars season 29, Good Morning America revealed on Wednesday.

Other cast members for the new season include rapper Nelly, Cheer coach Monica Aldama, One Day at a Time star Justina Machado, Catfish host Nev Schulman, and Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause. The Hollywood Reporter notes that of the 15 cast members, three of them — Baskin, Aldama, and Stause — are from Netflix shows.

Tiger King, which became a smash hit after debuting on Netflix in March as subscribers sought entertainment while under quarantine, follows the feud between zoo operator Joe Exotic and activist Baskin, which ultimately led to Exotic's imprisonment on murder-for-hire charges. Months after its debut, multiple scripted series are in the works based on the story, one starring Nicolas Cage as Exotic and another starring Kate McKinnon as Baskin, not to mention a follow-up documentary on Investigation Discovery.

For all the cool cats and kittens not yet sick of the ever-growing Tiger King phenomenon, the new Dancing with the Stars season, which will be hosted by Tyra Banks, debuts on ABC on Sept. 14. Brendan Morrow

Star Wars' John Boyega blasts Disney: 'They gave all the nuance' to Adam Driver and Daisy Ridley

8:25 a.m.
John Boyega
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

John Boyega has searched his feelings about starring in the new Star Wars films — and he's ready to get brutally honest.

The actor opened up in a new interview with GQ about the recently-concluded Star Wars sequel trilogy, voicing disappointment with how his character of Finn was handled.

"What I would say to Disney is do not bring out a Black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are and then have them pushed to the side," Boyega said. "It's not good. I'll say it straight up."

Even outside of his own character, Boyega also took issue with the way other characters played by people of color in the movies were treated, including Kelly Marie Tran's Rose, who had very little screen time in The Rise of Skywalker.

"Like, you guys knew what to do with Daisy Ridley, you knew what to do with Adam Driver," Boyega said. "You knew what to do with these other people, but when it came to Kelly Marie Tran, when it came to John Boyega, you know f--- all. So what do you want me to say? What they want you to say is, 'I enjoyed being a part of it. It was a great experience...' Nah, nah, nah. I'll take that deal when it’s a great experience. They gave all the nuance to Adam Driver, all the nuance to Daisy Ridley."

Boyega did, however, mount a bit of a defense of director J.J. Abrams, who stepped in to helm 2019's The Rise of Skywalker after Colin Trevorrow left the project. The film ultimately received the worst reviews of any of the Star Wars films made under Disney.

"Everybody needs to leave my boy alone," Boyega said of Abrams. "He wasn't even supposed to come back and try to save your sh-t." Brendan Morrow

2 new post-RNC polls show Biden with a lead of 7-8 points

8:00 a.m.

Two reputable national polls released Wednesday suggest different trajectories for the presidential race, but agree on where it stands at the end of both main political conventions, as the start of the final sprint to Nov. 3. A poll from Grinnell College and Selzer & Co. shows Democrat Joe Biden with an 8-percentage-point national lead over President Trump, 49 percent to 41 percent — an improvement from Biden's 4-point lead in March. A Suffolk University/USA Today poll shows Biden up by 7 points, 50 percent to 43 percent, which is much narrower than his 12-point advantage in June.

"Beyond the overall 8-point advantage, this poll shows some areas of underlying strength for the former vice president," said pollster J. Ann Selzer. "Biden holds a wide lead with moderates, 55-33 percent, who are a plurality of the electorate; he benefits from a 10-point lead among independents, who do not lean toward any political party, 44-34 percent." Biden also has a 2-to-1 lead over Trump among suburban women, 64 percent to 31 percent, while Trump flips those numbers among white men without college degrees.

David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk Political Research Center, gauged that "Biden is no better off at this point" than Hillary Clinton was in 2016. "Hillary was more polarizing and less likable than Biden in terms of the favorable/unfavorable ratings," he said. "However, Clinton had more enthusiasm than Biden does today, which makes the analysis a bit dicey." Clinton went on to win the popular vote by nearly 3 million ballots but lost the Electoral College. If the election were held today, though, Biden would win both, Selzer projected.

The Grinnell/Selzer poll interviewed 827 likely voters by phone Aug. 26-30, and its margin of error is ±3.4 percentage points. The USA Today/Suffolk poll reached 1,000 registered voters by phone Aug. 28-31, and it has a margin of error of ±3.1 points. RealClearPolitics shows Biden with an average 6.5-point lead, 49.6 percent to 43.1 percent, while FiveThirtyEight has Biden up 7.3 points, 50.5 percent to 43.2 percent. Polls typical tighten as the election nears. Peter Weber

