Harry and Meghan to make podcasts for Spotify

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have signed another production deal following their step back from the British royal family — this time with Spotify.

Spotify announced Tuesday it's entering into a "multi-year partnership" with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's audio production company, Archewell Audio. Harry and Meghan will "produce and host" exclusive podcasts "that build community through shared experiences and values" under the deal, Spotify said.

"What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction," the Duke and Duchess said. "With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other's stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are.”

This comes after Harry and Meghan, who in January dropped the bombshell announcement that they'd be stepping back as senior members of the royal family, in September signed a production deal with Netflix, under which they'll produce feature films and scripted shows, as well as children's programming and documentaries.

"Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope," Harry and Meghan said of the Netflix deal.

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama previously signed a production deal with Netflix, and Axios notes the Obamas also signed their own Spotify deal, as well.

Spotify said a "holiday special" hosted by the Duke and Duchess highlighting "stories of hope and compassion from inspirational guests" is set to be released before the end of the year, but Archewell Audio's first complete Spotify podcast series will debut in 2021. Brendan Morrow