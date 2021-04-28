The daily gossip: The best director of all time isn't letting his status go to his head, a Great Gatsby musical is on the way, and more

In less than 24 hours, Billie Eilish drops her new single

Foolish people might call today "Wednesday," when really it's "The Day Before Billie Eilish Drops Her Next Single." On Tuesday, the 19-year-old singer surprised fans with a dramatic new look and the announcement that her sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, is dropping this summer. "This is my favorite thing i've ever created and i am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it," she wrote. The new track premieres at 9 a.m. PT on Thursday, and is called "My Power." Eilish teased a nine-second snippet of the song, in which she croons to an acoustic guitar, on Instagram on Wednesday; it'll be the third single from her 16-track album, after "Therefore I Am" and "My Future," which peaked at No. 2 and No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 respectively. [BuzzFeed News, Billboard]