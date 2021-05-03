The daily gossip: Marvel releases a gigantic, surprisingly revealing trailer, an update on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, and more
Marvel teases 10 upcoming movies in 1 gigantic, jam-packed trailer
What's better than one movie trailer? Ten movie trailers rolled into one. On Monday, Marvel released a surprisingly revealing sizzle reel for 10 of its Phase 4 movies, including the studio's first feature film since 2019, July's Black Widow. Additionally, Marvel revealed the first look at Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao's Eternals. The teaser also showed that the upcoming Black Panther sequel won't be recasting Chadwick Boseman's role following his death, and will be titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, while the new Captain Marvel sequel will be called The Marvels, and likely star both Brie Larson as Captain Marvel and Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel. Marvel's sizzle reel ends with text on screen that reads "see you at the movies" — though the first of the upcoming films, Black Widow, will also be available on streaming. [Marvel, The Week]
Seriously, what is happening between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck?
Late last Friday, Page Six broke the earth-shattering news that Jennifer Lopez has been "spending time" with her ex-fiancé, Ben Affleck, after announcing her split from her more recent fiancé, Alex Rodriguez. Tragically, there have not been hourly updates on this development, although Page Six reported Monday that Affleck was in attendance when J.Lo performed "Sweet Caroline" at "Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World" on Sunday night. Lopez said she picked the song because her mom sang it to her when she was a baby — though "Sweet Caroline" is famously played during the eighth inning of every Red Sox home game. Affleck, of course, is a huuuge Red Sox fan; what's more, Lopez used to attend Sox games with Affleck when they were dating. Coincidence? What is going on! [Page Six]
Timothée Chalamet is co-hosting the Met Gala
Timothée Chalamet will reportedly co-host thée Met Gala in September, despite the choice seeming to go aggressively against this year's theme of "American Independence." Complaints about that terrible and unseasonable theme aside: While Chalamet is, yes, technically American in that he has dual citizenship with France and was born in New York City, he is far more recognizable for playing angsty Italian youths, emo French monarchs, and aristocratic heirs to the planet Caladan. Chalamet's preferred brands on the red carpet also tend to be European, like Alexander McQueen (British), Haider Ackermann (French), Prada (Italian) — and let's not forget that bedazzled Louis Vuitton don't-call-it-a-harness that he wore to the 2019 Golden Globes, and was decidedly Parisian. Though that's not to suggest that Timmy can't rock a pair of good ol' American overalls if he tries. [Page Six]
Lily James doesn't want to talk about those Dominic West make-out photos — yet
Lily James revealed that there is "a lot to say" about the scandal that took place last fall, when she was spotted kissing her 50-year-old married Pursuit of Love co-star Dominic West in Rome — but she isn't saying it. Speaking to The Guardian about the adaptation, James, 31, dodged answering a direct question about the resulting paparazzi photos. "Ach, I'm not really willing to talk about that," she said. "There is a lot to say, but not now, I'm afraid." That leaves open the possibility that she'll talk about it … someday? Meanwhile, West and his wife, Catherine, have said their piece about the whole thing: "I just want to say our marriage is strong and we are very much still together," West told the press last year. [The Guardian]
The Rock was apparently frequently confused for a girl when he was growing up
Dwayne Johnson might make money these days by fighting both sentient and insentient entities and unnecessarily removing his shirt, but there was a time when he was frequently mistaken for a girl. "I would say between the ages of 7 and 11, people thought that I was a little girl because I had really soft features and I had really soft Afro hair," the Rock said during a recent interview on Sunday Today with Willie Geist. He recalled one particular incident on the school bus on his first day of fifth grade: "I sit down next to a kid, and within 60 seconds, he goes, 'Can I ask you something?'" Johnson recalled. "I said, 'Yeah.' He goes, 'Are you a boy or a girl?'" [Just Jared]