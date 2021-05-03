The daily gossip: Marvel releases a gigantic, surprisingly revealing trailer, an update on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, and more

Lily James doesn't want to talk about those Dominic West make-out photos — yet

Lily James revealed that there is "a lot to say" about the scandal that took place last fall, when she was spotted kissing her 50-year-old married Pursuit of Love co-star Dominic West in Rome — but she isn't saying it. Speaking to The Guardian about the adaptation, James, 31, dodged answering a direct question about the resulting paparazzi photos. "Ach, I'm not really willing to talk about that," she said. "There is a lot to say, but not now, I'm afraid." That leaves open the possibility that she'll talk about it … someday? Meanwhile, West and his wife, Catherine, have said their piece about the whole thing: "I just want to say our marriage is strong and we are very much still together," West told the press last year. [The Guardian]