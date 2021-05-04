The daily gossip: Carrie Fisher's daughter touchingly celebrates Star Wars day, Britney Spears bashes hypocritical documentaries, and more
1.
Carrie Fisher's grandson celebrates Star Wars day
Carrie Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd welcomed a son, Kingston, in September, and he's celebrating his first Star Wars day in style. Lourd, who appeared in two Star Wars films herself, shared photos on Instagram of Kingston watching his late grandmother in her iconic role as Princess Leia to mark May 4th. Of course, he also dressed for the day, donning a knit hat resembling Princess Leia's bun hairstyle, and a onesie with her character's face on it. Though he may not understand the plot yet, Kingston is clearly well on his way to becoming the franchise's biggest fan. May the fourth be with you, Kingston! [People]
2.
Kindly quit making docs about Britney Spears — says Britney Spears
When it comes to documentaries about Britney Spears, the pop star herself has a request: gimme less. In an Instagram post, Spears said she was "deeply flattered" by the attention while also slamming recent docs as "so hypocritical." "They criticize the media and then do the same thing," Spears wrote. Though she didn't name specific documentaries, her post came after the BBC's The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship recently debuted; in February, The New York Times also aired a hugely popular documentary about the pop star, "Framing Britney Spears." Spears hit back at films that "highlight the most negative and traumatizing times in my life from forever ago," stressing that "although I've had some pretty tough times in my life ... I've had waaaayyyy more amazing times." Leave Britney alone, indeed! [Instagram, The Week]
3.
Alexander Skarsgård will be in the next season of Succession
The eldest Skarsgård child (not the clown one) has joined the cast of HBO's Succession, prompting normal and level-headed reactions like "honestly i just want to see alex naked. How likely is it for a tech founder to have nude scene?" According to the official report from Variety, Alexander Skarsgård will play a character named Lukas Matsson — "who is described as a successful, confrontational tech founder and CEO" — in the show's third season. Ugh, hot, ugh! Production is reportedly currently underway in New York after having been delayed by the pandemic. The new season can't come quickly enough. [Variety]
4.
Meghan Markle is publishing a children's book based on a poem she wrote for Prince Harry
Being a duchess just wasn't enough for workaholic Meghan Markle — she just had to go and become a children's book author, too. Next month, the former actress turned royal turned Montecito homesteader will publish a picture book called The Bench, based on a poem she wrote for Prince Harry for Father's Day. "That poem became this story," Meghan said in a statement, adding that "my hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine." Based on the sample pages, Markle might not exactly be anointed poet laureate anytime soon — "This is your bench/Where life begins/For you and our son/our baby, our kin," reads one passage — but it sure beats the alternative royal hobbies. [Harper's Bazaar]
5.
Will Smith says he's in the worst shape of his life, fans and celebrities appreciate the honesty
Will Smith is making Instagram real again. The actor shared a shirtless photo and captioned it: "I'm in the worst shape of my life." The picture garnered more than 6 million likes, and Questlove donned it "The most amazing post in the history of social media." After fans and friends flooded the comments with praise, Smith kept the content coming with a boomerang of him striking a modeling pose in tiny shorts. "This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry. I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better," Smith wrote. He vowed to get in the best shape of his life, and announced a partnership with YouTube to help him get "back on track." His first step: ditching the midnight muffins. [Instagram]