The daily gossip: Carrie Fisher's daughter touchingly celebrates Star Wars day, Britney Spears bashes hypocritical documentaries, and more

Kindly quit making docs about Britney Spears — says Britney Spears

When it comes to documentaries about Britney Spears, the pop star herself has a request: gimme less. In an Instagram post, Spears said she was "deeply flattered" by the attention while also slamming recent docs as "so hypocritical." "They criticize the media and then do the same thing," Spears wrote. Though she didn't name specific documentaries, her post came after the BBC's The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship recently debuted; in February, The New York Times also aired a hugely popular documentary about the pop star, "Framing Britney Spears." Spears hit back at films that "highlight the most negative and traumatizing times in my life from forever ago," stressing that "although I've had some pretty tough times in my life ... I've had waaaayyyy more amazing times." Leave Britney alone, indeed! [Instagram, The Week]