Britney Spears slams 'hypocritical' documentaries about her

When it comes to documentaries about Britney Spears, the pop star herself seems to have a request: gimme less.

Spears in an Instagram post spoke out about the "so many documentaries about me this year," saying she's "deeply flattered" while also slamming them as "so hypocritical."

"They criticize the media and then do the same thing," Spears wrote.

Her post came after the BBC documentary The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship recently debuted, and in February, The New York Times aired a hugely popular documentary about the pop star, "Framing Britney Spears." In addition to delving into her ongoing conservatorship battle, the Times' documentary was heavily critical of the media coverage Spears received throughout her career. Spears previously said she didn't watch "Framing Britney Spears" but that "from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in" and that she "cried for two weeks" after it came out.

Spears elaborated on Instagram this week while not naming either documentary, criticizing those who "highlight the most negative and traumatizing times in my life from forever ago." She also wrote that "although I've had some pretty tough times in my life ... I've had waaaayyyy more amazing times."