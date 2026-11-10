Under The Radar

Disinformation and discontent: Ukraine’s draft centre riot

Protests linked to pro-Russian agitators tapped into increasingly violent tensions around forced mobilisation

By
Published
Photo collage of a militia clash, a Kiyv building with wires hanging off of it, and a bot farm of smartphones.
The head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office says the country needs 30,000 new recruits a month to maintain its defences against Russian forces
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

Violent clashes between more than 200 protesters and Ukrainian police and military personnel at an army holding centre on the outskirts of Kyiv could have been the work of Russian disinformation agents.

On 2 November, a crowd gathered outside the building in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka in response to reports on social media and local Telegram channels that Ukrainian soldiers inside “were being illegally detained and tortured”, said UA.News.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Sign up
Latest Videos FromThe Week US
The Week UK

Explore your latest briefing

Explore your latest briefing