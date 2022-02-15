Democrats' proposed gas tax holiday would save Americans 18 cents per gallon

Democratic lawmakers are expected to discuss suspending the federal gas tax for the rest of the year at a lunch Tuesday, The Washington Post reported.

The White House did note explicitly endorse the proposal but said "all options are on the table."

Sens. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) proposed the bill, while Sens. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Raphael G. Warnock (D-Ga.) and Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) offered their support. All six are up for election in 2022.

The tax holiday, which would reduce prices at the pump by around 18 cents per gallon, could help alleviate voters' concerns about pocketbook issues and boost Democrats' flagging poll numbers ahead of the midterms.

In November, Biden released 50 million barrels of oil from the country's strategic reserves, but this was a largely symbolic gesture that barely affected gas prices, Business Insider reported. When the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee tweeted a misleading chart that presented a two-cent drop as a major victory, the response was widespread derision.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said last week that the Biden administration is considering additional releases from strategic reserves to help reduce gas prices, Reuters reported.

Several blue states also dropped their mask mandates this month.

While most Americans still favor indoor mask mandates in their states, that number is skewed by overwhelming support from Democrats," Joel Mathis wrote for The Week. "Elected Dems who want to reach beyond their base understand the mandates aren't universally popular."