Rep. Ted Deutch becomes 31st House Democrat to announce retirement ahead of November elections

Another Democratic House lawmaker has decided not to run for re-election in November.

Specifically, Rep. Ted Deutch, 55, of Florida announced Monday his plans to retire from Congress at the end of his current term, The Hill reports. With that, Deutch is now the 31st House Democrat to resign from the lower chamber in what's widely seen as an ominous, pre-midterms sign for the left.

Deutch "has represented Florida in Congress since 2010, but moved to the 22nd congressional district from the 21st district in 2017 after redistricting," The Hill writes. In his next move, the lawmaker will become the CEO of the American Jewish Committee.

Please read my full statement here 👉https://t.co/aZnZMV27oc pic.twitter.com/LTtY5SRInl — Rep. Ted Deutch (@RepTedDeutch) February 28, 2022

"Beyond foreign policy, we have also seen an unprecedented rise in antisemitism in our own country and abroad, and I have been at the forefront of the Congressional response as the founding co-chair of the House Bipartisan Task Force for Combating Antisemitism," Deutch wrote in his announcement. "This critical work, and the opportunity to do it on a global scale, is why I am announcing that I will not be running for re-election to Congress as I have accepted an offer to serve as the next Chief Executive Officer of the American Jewish Committee."