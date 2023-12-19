'Biblical' toad plague causes pile up
And other stories from the stranger side of life
A "biblical" plague of toads, frogs and tadpoles "wreaked havoc" in Honduras, even causing a "multi-car pile-up", said Metro. The amphibians "took over the streets and homes of Choloma" after heavy rain fell in the area, said the paper. A pick-up truck lost control on the "slime left behind" and caused a pile-up involving at least five vehicles, including a tanker, two lorries and a motorbike that was "left burnt to a crisp", said the outlet.
Pencil snapping record broken
The regular world record-breaker, David Rush, has added another gong to his name by snapping 63 pencils in half in 30 seconds, reported UPI. The American, who previously broke the record for snapping pencils in one minute, said he initially found it difficult to break even 50 pencils in the 30-second time period, but "day by day, I could feel myself getting stronger". He has broken over 250 world records.
New recall notice
A recall notice has been issued after small rubber balls were found in tins of baked beans sold at Asda, Sainsbury's and Tesco. The Food Standards Agency is telling anyone who has bought any of the affected products to "not eat them", noted Sky News. The news comes days after Tesco is recalled a Christmas stuffing product because it might contain moths.
