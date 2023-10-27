Youngsters shun gravy at Christmas

Millennials and Gen Z are swapping gravy for ketchup, mayonnaise and chilli sauce at Christmas dinner, a study has found. Less than half of the two age groups will choose gravy to accompany their Christmas lunch this year, according to a report from Tesco. But older people are staying true to tradition, with two-thirds of those aged 65 and planning to stick with gravy, the study of some 2,000 shoppers found. Chilli sauce "may seem like an unusual addition to a Christmas dinner", said The Telegraph.

Charity shop sex toy ban

A charity shop has asked people not to donate sex toys after a surge in "x-rated donations", said Sky News. In a social media post, the Barnardo's branch in Gorseinon, Swansea, was at pains to remind locals that it is a children's charity. Customers were also reminded that the branch has CCTV "so that these items can be traced back to their owners". A spokesperson said the charity is grateful for donations, but "it's fair to say that these items aren't quite the sort of toys we're looking for".

'Skeleton' was beer bong

Authorities in the US investigating a report of human remains in a cave on a river discovered the skull was actually a beer bong. The officials in Washington state investigated when a paddle boarder reported seeing human remains in a cave on the Pend Oreille River, near the Canadian border. The beer bong, which is used to drink through at parties, had been filled with rocks, leading investigators to suspect it was intentionally placed under the water as a prank, said UPI.