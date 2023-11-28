Man didn't realise chopsticks were lodged in his brain

A man had chopsticks shoved up his nose and lodged into his brain for five months but had no idea. The man from Vietnam was rushed to the emergency room after suffering with severe headaches, fluid discharge and loss of vision, and medics carried out a CT scan. They discovered broken chopsticks that were penetrating into his skull from the nose. Relatives believe the chopsticks must have found their way up his nose when he was involved in a fight months earlier, reported It's Vietnam.

M&S 'Spanish' croquettes row

Marks and Spencer has caused a cultural appropriation row over its "Spanish" croquettes, said The Telegraph. There was uproar when the chain launched the "Spanish chorizo paella croquetas" in its posh "collection" range, claiming they are "handmade in Spain". But fuming critics, including the British ambassador to Spain, described the dish as "wrong on every level". Simon Hunter, a journalist based in Madrid, posted a picture of the M&S product on social media, with the caption: "NO NO NO."

'Most dangerous rock' arrives in UK

Segments from the asteroid described as "the most dangerous rock in the Solar System" have arrived in the UK for study, reported the BBC. The tiny fragments of rock and dust from the object known as Bennu will be subjected to a battery of tests at museums and universities. The Natural History Museum's Prof Sara Russell described it as "one hundred milligrams of beautiful".