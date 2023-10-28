10 things you need to know today: October 28, 2023

1. Israel expands ground operations in Gaza

Israel began an expanded ground assault of the Gaza Strip on Friday night, with the assault continuing through the day Saturday. The bombardment began with a slew of Israeli armored vehicles that bombed strategic tunnels used by Hamas to move around Gaza. The assault also included ground infantry, and the Israel Defense Force confirmed that soldiers had infiltrated Gaza. The country has "expanded the number of airstrikes in Gaza in a very significant way," IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said in a statement. Israel also cut off internet to the Gaza Strip, sending the region into a communications blackout. IDF officials have called for civilians to evacuate the northern area of the Gaza Strip. The Associated Press, Axios

2. Maine mass shooting suspect found dead after manhunt

The suspect in a mass shooting that killed 18 people in Lewiston, Maine, was found dead, law enforcement said Friday. Robert Card, 40, was "located and is deceased," according to a Facebook post from the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office. No further details were provided online, but officials said in a follow-up press conference that Card had died from a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound. Card was the prime suspect in a shooting this past Wednesday at two locations in Lewiston — a bowling alley and a restaurant. The shooting left 18 people dead and 13 others wounded, and Card's death caps off a multi-day manhunt across the state, as residents were urged to shelter in place. NBC 10 Boston, NPR

3. US and China agree to plan Biden-Xi meeting

The United States and China have agreed to work toward a meeting between respective Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping in November, officials said Friday. The news came soon after a meeting at the White House between Biden and Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi. Marking the first trip by a Chinese foreign minister to Washington, D.C., since 2018, Wang also met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other top U.S. officials. The confirmation of a Biden-Xi meeting could be the sign of a turning point in the country's relations, which have been continually strained in recent months. American officials have repeatedly expressed concerns over China's growing influence. The New York Times, Reuters

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

4. Ivanka Trump to testify at father’s civil fraud trial in New York

Ivanka Trump must testify at the New York City civil trial of her father, former President Donald Trump, a judge ruled Friday. "Ms. Trump has clearly availed herself of the privilege of doing business in New York," Judge Arthur Engoron wrote, adding that Ivanka still has legal ties to her father's business in the city. Ivanka, along with her brothers Don Jr. and Eric Trump, are slated to testify this coming week in the trial, which accuses the former president of decades of fraud in New York. Trump himself has been ordered to take the stand on Nov. 6. Ivanka is scheduled to testify on Nov. 3, though her attorneys may appeal Engoron's ruling. USA Today, The Hill

5. US halts gun exports for 90 days to allow for federal review

The United States is halting the export of most American-made guns for the next 90 days, the Commerce Department said Friday. The move prepares the agency for an upcoming review of the firearms industry to ensure that it "does not undermine US policy interests." This review will allow officials to "more effectively assess and mitigate risk of firearms being diverted to entities or activities that promote regional instability, violate human rights, or fuel criminal activities." The agency could potentially institute changes that could make it harder for U.S. gunmakers to sell their weapons abroad. The 90-day freeze also applies to ammunition made by American companies. Bloomberg, Reuters

6. Iranian teen reportedly dies following attack on metro

An Iranian girl who was injured on a metro train after allegedly being beaten by the country's morality police has died, Iranian state media said Saturday. Armita Geravand reportedly passed away after falling into a coma, state media said, without providing further details. Geravand, 16, had been injured on a train on Oct. 1 after she was allegedly assaulted by police officers for not wearing a head covering, though officials insist she had fainted. Geravand's death comes just over a year after the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old who was similarly beaten and killed in police custody for not covering her head. Amini's death sparked nationwide protests across Iran. BBC, The Associated Press

7. Protesters fill Grand Central Station demanding Israel-Hamas ceasefire

Hundreds of protesters filled New York City's Grand Central Station on Friday demanding a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. The protest was organized by Jewish Voice for Peace, an anti-Zionist Jewish group that has been fiercely critical of Israeli occupation in Gaza. The protesters chanted, "Let Gaza live" and "ceasefire now," and carried signs and banners protesting the war. "Calling for a ceasefire should be considered a mainstream, normative position," protester Steve Auerbach told The New York Times. Hundreds of protesters were arrested at the station, though an exact number has not been released. By 7 p.m. Friday night, the main entrance to the terminal had been shut down to entering traffic. The New York Times, The Associated Press

8. Virginia reinstates nearly 3,400 voters who had been incorrectly disenfranchised

The Virginia Department of Elections said Friday that it had finished re-enrolling nearly 3,400 voters who had been incorrectly removed from the state's voter registry. The department said that it had around 100 voters left to re-enroll, and that it would "monitor the situation daily at the locality level to ensure that all affected voters are reinstated." The 3,400 voters were all formerly convicted felons who had been re-enfranchised after leaving prison, but were removed from the voter rolls again due to clerical errors. The number of voters removed was more than 10 times the state's initial estimate of less than 300 people. Virginia is currently undergoing early voting for its Nov. 7 elections. NPR

9. George Santos pleads not guilty to fraud charges

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y) pleaded not guilty Friday to a superseding indictment accusing him of fraud, and his trial has been set for Sept. 9, 2024. The indictment, filed earlier this month, accuses the congressman of 23 counts of wire fraud, making materially false statements, falsifying records, identity theft and access device fraud. Santos' former campaign finance manager has also been indicted on related charges. Santos has become infamous for admittedly falsifying large portions of his background and life story, and was also charged this past May by federal prosecutors on 13 criminal counts. He also pleaded not guilty to those charges and has said that he won't step down from Congress despite internal pressure. ABC News

10. Rangers mount dramatic comeback to take Game 1 of World Series

Adolis Garcia hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 11th inning Friday night to cap the Texas Rangers' stunning comeback against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the 2023 World Series. It had seemed that the Rangers would go down 1-0 in the series, as they were trailing Arizona 5-3 in the bottom of the ninth. But Rangers shortstop Corey Seager tied the game with a two-run home run, setting up Garcia's walk-off two innings later. The game had been a back-and-forth affair, with three lead changes already occurring prior to the Rangers' victory. Game 2 is set for Saturday night before the series shifts to Arizona for Game 3. CNN