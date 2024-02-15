Sauna incident at royal favourite The Hurlingham Club

An exclusive London private members’ club, frequented by the Princess of Wales and her family, has been engulfed in controversy after two members were accused of "inappropriate behaviour". The Hurlingham Club in Fulham has reprimanded the two people, one of whom made "inappropriate comments of a sexual nature" in the sauna. The Daily Mail reported the other member exhibited unspecified "inappropriate behaviour" which resulted in an outright ban. The club, with a 20-year waiting list and a £1,400 annual fee, has sent out an email reminding members of their responsibilities.

Monkey on my backpack

A US Customs and Border Protection dog sniffed out something unusual in a traveller's luggage from Africa: mummified monkeys. The passenger claimed the bag contained dried fish, but upon inspection, Boston Logan Airport authorities found four dehydrated monkeys. Despite no charges being filed, all of the passenger's luggage was seized, and nearly 4kg (9lbs) of the prohibited "bushmeat" was marked for destruction due to potential health risks, including the transmission of diseases like Ebola. The seizure occurred in January but was only revealed on Friday.

Tea break

Britons are facing tea shortages due to shipping disruptions in the Red Sea. Sainsbury's has warned customers that ongoing supply problems could affect the availability of black tea. Andrew Opie, director of food and sustainability at the British Retail Consortium, said that the problems are "temporary" and that the impact on consumers is expected to be "minimal". The disruption stems from recent Red Sea violence, prompting shipping route diversions, adding 10 to 14 days to shipment times.