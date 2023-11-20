Villagers celebrate apostrophe victory

Locals in a Hampshire village are "extremely pleased" that a missing piece of punctuation has returned to a village road sign, said a councillor. A resident raised the alarm after noticing there was no apostrophe on a replacement sign for St Mary's Terrace in Twyford, Hampshire, said the BBC. After Winchester City Council found the old sign and reinstalled it, councillor Susan Cook said it was "a small thing but important to people".

Coin flip decides mayoral election

A coin toss decided who would become mayor of a south-central North Carolina city when the two leading candidates received an identical number of votes. Robert Burns and Bob Yanacsek each received 970 votes in the race to become mayor of Monroe. Both men waived their right to seek a recount and agreed to abide by state law, which says the outcomes of tied races are determined by lot, noted Fox News . Burns won the coin toss.

Whisky sale breaks records

The record for the world's most expensive bottle of whisky has been smashed after a bottle of Macallan 1926 sold for £2.1 million at auction in London, The Guardian reported. The rare bottle had been expected to raise a maximum of £1.2 million but surpassed estimates to fetch £2,187,500. Sotheby's said the sale set a new record for any bottle of spirit or wine sold at auction. "It's very rich, it's got a lot of dried fruit as you would expect, a lot of spice, a lot of wood," said Jonny Fowle, Sotheby's head of whisky.