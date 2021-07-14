Former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin unconvincingly dodges question on Trump's false election claims

Former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin did not want to answer any questions about former President Donald Trump's false election claims during a Wednesday morning appearance on CNBC's Squawk Box.

Host Eamon Javers asked Mnuchin if he believed Trump's theory that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him because of widespread voter fraud, but Mnuchin responded only by saying that he spent the campaign focused on his treasury secretary duties, which left him dealing with the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. "I'm really just watching this from the outside," Mnuchin said, without giving an answer.

Javers repeated the question, suggesting that just because Mnuchin wasn't involved in the re-election efforts doesn't mean he couldn't have an opinion on the aftermath. But Mnuchin dodged again, attempting to change the subject to Trump's COVID-19 economic recovery policies. Javers, for his part, seemed to take his guest's non-answer as an answer. "I think that gives a sense of your position," he told Mnuchin.